NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans could part ways with Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in the 2021 off-season

NBA trade rumors indicate that the New Orleans Pelicans will be one of the teams to keep an eye on in the 2021 off-season. The Pelicans are looking to surround Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson with the right pieces, so that means they could be very active in the coming months.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams could leave the New Orleans Pelicans this off-season

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

As per Will Guillory and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans might trade at least one of Steven Adams or Eric Bledsoe in the 2021 NBA off-season. Here's what Guillory and Vecenie said about the New Orleans Pelicans' trade plans:

“Sources say there’s an expectation that at least one of them will be on the move this off-season, with hopes of adding more depth to the roster. It’s unclear how much New Orleans would be willing to give up to make sure a trade happens involving either one of them."

Both Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams were acquired last season to fulfill the responsibility of being veteran role players but ended up having underwhelming campaigns. While Bledsoe struggled as the 2 guard of the team alongside Lonzo Ball in the backcourt, Adams was far from his best as the team's starting center.

Pelicans offseason preview w/ my guy @Sam_Vecenie: NBA Draft options, how to build around Zion Williamson, free agency options.



Everything you need to prepare for the Pels offseason is right here. https://t.co/MRydaMjWor — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 19, 2021

Eric Bledsoe joined the New Orleans Pelicans from the Milwaukee Bucks through the blockbuster Jrue Holiday trade. He averaged 12 points, three rebounds and three assists during the 2020-21 season, shooting 42% from the field.

Meanwhile, Steven Adams came to the Pelicans from the OKC Thunder, with the front office having big expectations from him. But he ended the season with a subpar stat line of seven points and nine rebounds.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a solid core of young players, with forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson being the two franchise cornerstones. Jaxson Hayes and Nickiel Alexander-Walker are some of the other talented youngsters on the roster.

The front office will also likely try their best to keep starting point guard Lonzo Ball on the roster going into the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans are certainly going to find it difficult to flip Bledsoe and Adams for useful role players to complement their aforementioned youth brigade.

Both veterans have virtually untradeable contracts considering last season's performances, so it will be intriguing to see if David Griffin can work his magic to get the New Orleans Pelicans a decent return.

Edited by Bhargav