Is 3 on 3 basketball an Olympic sport? Everything you need to know about 3x3 before its debut at Olympics 2021

3 on 3 basketball is set to debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and fans of the sport across the globe will be looking forward to catching this exciting game being played in the biggest sports event in the world. Russia (competing under the name 'ROC') will take on Japan in the event opener tonight, and let's take an overview of the game before that.

3 on 3 basketball at Olympics 2021: Basic rules, history, teams, and players to watch out for

3 on 3 basketball picked up during the 2000s when it was played in the streets and gyms of the United States. FIBA, the basketball governing body, decided to test it on an international level for the first time during the 2007 Asian Indoor Games held in Macau. A few other test events followed, and now the game will be played for the first time in the Olympics.

As the name suggests, 3 on 3 basketball is played with three players on the court at a time per team. One substitute is allowed, and the shot clock expires after 12 seconds. Naturally, the court is also smaller in comparison to a regular basketball court. The game is played on a half-court with one basket. The winner is the team with the highest score at the end of the 10-minute period, or the first team to reach 21 points.

The inaugural U.S. women’s Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team will hit the spotlight in Tokyo this weekend with dreams of winning its first gold medal. https://t.co/xfMYd5MAKq — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) July 22, 2021

On the men's side, Serbia have dominated the 3 on 3 basketball scene since its inception. They have won four out of the six World Cups that have taken place since 2012. All eyes will be on Serbian superstar Dušan Bulut, who is widely revered as the no. 1 player in the game. Bulut is a fantastic overall player but his biggest asset is his passing.

Serbia will face strong competition from the Dutch and Latvians, who are dark horse candidates to bag gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA, who have dominated 5 on 5 basketball for years, failed to qualify for the 3 on 3 events.

I am EXCITED about the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball. (Or "3x3", as it is branded.)

But what if the world's best 3-on-3 hoopers are... the same players who are good at 5-on-5 basketball? Team USA's squad of WNBA stars is about to test that theory. https://t.co/dTx14njVD4 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, world no. 1 France are slight favorites to win the gold medal in the women's category. Romania and current world champions China are also in the mix for the coveted gold, and the Russian Olympics committee will enter the competition as a team that can stage a few upsets and goes all the way.

Stephanie Mawuli and Mai Yamamoto will be two players fans need to watch out for in 3 on 3 basketball on the women's side.

