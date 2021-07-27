2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Detroit Pistons for No.1 pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dangled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Detroit Pistons for the No.1 pick of the 2021 draft, per NBA draft rumors from BasketballNews.com’s Matt Hancock.

Based on a report shared to the site by Ethan Fuller, Hancock said that the Thunder’s sixth pick was also part of the proposed deal.

“I expect Cade Cunningham to be the top overall pick in this draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons,” Hancock said. “However, I’ve been told that the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have been knocking the Pistons’ door down. Rumor has it that the Thunder offered the No. 6 pick and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for No. 1 -- the Pistons declined. If the Pistons receive an offer better than that one, they may need to seriously consider it.”

The Pistons' decision to decline the Oklahoma City Thunder’s offer says a lot about the value of the No. 1 pick, which is projected to be Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the game winner. The first of big things for him this season. pic.twitter.com/Q9qtA2Ddgp — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 27, 2020

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an outstanding 2020-21 season, putting up career-bests in almost every category. He averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder and boosted his stock as one of the best young players in the game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder valued No. 1 pick over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys is welcomed on court by his teammates

At 23 years of age, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to continue his growth as a top-tier player. He is also thought to be a foundation piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Based on the report from Hancock, however, it appears that OKC believes the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has more value to them than Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oh, nothing: just Cade Cunningham driving from 30+ feet out, scanning over the top of a double team and, while falling out of bounds, throwing a teammate open for a layup pic.twitter.com/9HiGGZhaVA — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) June 7, 2021

It is no secret that Cade Cunningham is highly regarded as the best player in a deep NBA Draft. It has also been evident that teams around the league are trying to pry the first pick from the Pistons since they won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery a few months ago.

In his lone season at Oklahoma State, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At 6'8", he’s a huge point guard who has the requisite basketball IQ and court awareness that makes him a highly coveted commodity in today’s game.

As good as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become, Cunningham’s ceiling may be higher. This could be why the Oklahoma City Thunder offered their star player as well as the No. 6 pick to acquire him.

