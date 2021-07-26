NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why Buddy Hield is the perfect fit for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have discussed a trade for Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, according to recent NBA trade rumors. After failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs last season, the LA Lakers are looking to shake things up.

One of the changes that could be expected is a possible trade that ships Kyle Kuzma off to another team. The 26-year-old has not found his footing after five years with the LA Lakers and could be the centerpiece of a package to bring Buddy Hield to Tinseltown.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma for Buddy Hield

Kyle Kuzma #0 drives to the basket against the Hornets.

Lakers and Kings have had talks about a deal centered around Buddy Hield, which would include sending Kuz to Sacramento, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/2q4v0VE0IM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021

Based on a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the LA Lakers are looking to add a “third stellar player who provides playmaking and shot creation,” and they have discussed a trade that involves Kuzma going to the Sacramento Kings for Hield.

“The Lakers and Sacramento Kings have discussed a deal centered on guard Buddy Hield, sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be involved in a potential package, per sources. The Lakers have received interest from several teams regarding Kuzma, sources said,” revealed Charania.

Let’s look at 3 reasons why Buddy Hield fits on the LA Lakers roster:

3. Buddy Hield is a true perimeter threat

Buddy Hield #24 is guarded by Devin Booker #1.

Buddy Hield won the 3-point contest on the final shot. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/sAjXP8ME01 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 16, 2020

The potential addition of Buddy Hield would give the LA Lakers a player whom opponents will have to guard on the perimeter. As a career 40.6 percent 3-point shooter, Hield gives the Lakers someone who can open up the middle for their post players and paint scorers, particularly superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The threat of Hield’s 3-point shooting should prevent teams from clogging the middle, thus giving James and Davis more room to operate in the middle. Not only does Hield improve their 3-point production (more on this later), he would also indirectly boost their points in the paint.

Hield gives the LA Lakers a player that teams have to worry about when guarding the Lakers’ All-Star frontcourt. His ability to stick a shot from the outside will cause opposing head coaches headaches trying to figure out how to keep LA from scoring.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee