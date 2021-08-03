LA Lakers Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The LA Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA playoffs in unceremonious fashion, going down in six games to eventual finalists the Phoenix Suns in the first round itself.

The 2020 NBA champions have been active in the trade market ever since, as the franchise looks to cash in on the partnership between LeBron James and Anthony Davis and return to the summit after a disappointing season.

The LA Lakers begin their pre-season by participating in the California Classic exhibition tournament, which is hosted by the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

They will continue their preparations by competing in the Las Vegas Summer League, which returns this year after getting canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ahead of the two tournaments, we will reveal the LA Lakers roster, dates, and schedule for these competitions.

LA Lakers roster for California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

The LA Lakers recently announced a 13-man roster, which will feature the likes of Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi and rookie guard Mac McClung.

Here is the full roster, which is subject to change:

Name Position Zavier Simpson Guard Joel Ayayi Guard Jordan Floyd Guard Chaundee Brown Jr. Guard Devontae Cacok Forward/Center Romaro Gill Center Alan Griffin Forward Vic Law Forward Mac McClung Guard Trevelin Queen Guard Austin Reaves Guard Justin Robinson Guard

The LA Lakers are taking a talented squad to the Summer League tournaments.

Rookies Austin Reaves and Joel Oyayi turned down the chance to get drafted to sign two-way contracts with the LA Lakers. All eyes will be on the guard duo when the 17-time NBA champions take to the court on August 8 against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers have updated their summer league roster to include former Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle. https://t.co/ZDhBjP9Klr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 1, 2021

LA Lakers pre-season schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 8/3/21, 8:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Miami Heat (California Classic) ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/4/21, 11:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings (California Classic) ESPNU Sunday, 8/8/21, 10:30 ET LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/11/21, 10:00 PM ET New York Knicks vs LA Lakers ESPN2 Friday, 8/13/21, 10:00 pm ET LA Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA TV Saturday, 8/14/21, 10:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers ESPN2

The LA Lakers' packed pre-season schedule will feature some tantalizing games, with the team taking on 2020 and 2021 finalists, the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, along with a match against city rivals, LA Clippers.

Each team essentially plays five games each in the summer league, but details for the fifth game will only be revealed based on their results after the first four games. The two best teams will play finals, and the remaining 28 teams will play another extra game.

The LA Lakers seem to have gone all in this offseason, and 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook's inclusion is a clear indication of the management's intent.

The Lakers have also added some key role players to their roster in Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and Wayne Ellington.

Free agent center Dwight Howard has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

The LA Lakers have a tough season ahead of them, considering how injury-prone Anthony Davis is and the fact that LeBron James is in the twilight years of his career.

Multiple teams in the league have gone from strength to strength in the last year, and the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and LA Clippers will certainly be forces to be reckoned with in the coming season.

