Who has the best handles in the NBA? Looking at 5 best dribblers of the ball in the NBA today

The modern NBA is moving towards positionless basketball, which has led to ball-handling becoming an essential skill for every player to possess. Bigs like Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jokic have shown that they can handle the ball and pass like guards despite being centers, while recent seasons have seen the emergence of more and more point forwards.

5 Best ball-handlers in the NBA right now

A good ball-handler usually excels at either creating looks for himself or his teammates. If a team can field a healthy number of ball-handlers on the court at the same time, their offense usually remains potent as it allows them to rely on multiple players instead of just one.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best ball-handlers in the NBA right now.

#5 Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Since making his debut in the league, Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic has entertained fans with his exemplary skillset. Doncic is a brilliant scorer, rebounder and passer, which makes him virtually unguardable. A major reason why Doncic is adept at passing and scoring is his dribbling skills, which allow him extra space and time and either release better shots or find a teammate with a pass.

Luka Doncic is coming off a strong 2020-21 NBA season, in which he averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. He is expected to win the NBA MVP award in the upcoming campaign. A potential Maurice Podoloff trophy win will instantly elevate his status as one of the greatest European players of all time.

#4 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Arguably the greatest shooter of all time, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is often credited with changing the game. Curry gets due credit for being a brilliant shooter from the deep, but his ball-handling skills are severely underrated.

Curry is a great shooter on and off-the-ball, but his ability to generate clean looks for himself due to his dribbling skills make him the stalwart he is. The 2-time MVP is known to throw his defenders off-balance and take a high-percentage shot, a ploy that has worked for him since his first year in the league.

