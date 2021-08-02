NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder planning to offer Spencer Dinwiddie a 2-year, $40 million deal

The OKC Thunder have been involved in various NBA rumors in the last few days. The franchise has been in rebuilding mode since last season, and the latest reports suggest the franchise could go to the extent of unexpectedly trading starting point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the coming months.

NBA rumors suggest that they are looking at point guards in free agency, and let's check out the latest update on that front.

NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder likely to extend a sizeable offer to Spencer Dinwiddie

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the OKC Thunder are planning to offer free-agent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie a 2-year, $40 million contract. Dinwiddie spent 5 years with the Brooklyn Nets but is now set to test the free agency market.

A major reason behind the OKC Thunder targeting a point guard in Dinwiddie is that they are reportedly exploring a shock move by letting go of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up in the offseason. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 13 points and 5 assists in his career and would be a valuable veteran addition to a young OKC Thunder squad.

The deal the OKC Thunder are bringing Spencer Dinwiddie is expensive, considering he is coming off a season in which he missed completely due to an injury. But Dinwiddie has proved in the past that he can play as the starting point guard for a middling NBA team, and the Thunder will likely get a good return on their investment.

Before free agency tips, we’ve got one last rumors preview @BR_NBA, featuring: Kyle Lowry to Miami, the latest on Alex Caruso, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the threat of Norman Powell leaving Portland https://t.co/GR6iE85i4y — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 2, 2021

The OKC Thunder finished the 2020-21 NBA campaign in 14th place, earning a lottery pick (6th) in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Thunder drafted Australian sensation Josh Giddey with the pick, and now have a core of talented young players which includes the likes of Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be had via trade, per @JakeLFischer



"'It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get,' said one team executive." pic.twitter.com/nB6jcPFad4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 27, 2021

According to NBA rumors, the OKC Thunder are expected to be proactive in the next few months. They are looking to trade Kemba Walker, who they acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics. Apart from that, Sam Presti has been known to be on the lookout for more draft picks, and that could result in other notable departures as well.

