Women's Basketball Tokyo Olympics Schedule: When and where to watch, group details, live streaming & timings

The US women's basketball team is a hot favorite at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, having won the gold medal in each of the last six Summer Games.
USA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be making their fifth Olympic Games appearance. Bird, 40, and Taurasi, 39, made their women's basketball Olympic debuts in 2004 at Athens. Both players are leading basketball players, with various records under their names.
Making the US women's basketball team roster alongside Bird and Taurasi are Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sylvia Fowles. Also included on the roster are Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Breana Stewart and A'ja Wilson.
Dawn Staley is the head coach of the US team. Dan Hughes, Cheryl Reeve and Jennifer Rizzotti will serve as assistant coaches.
The US women's basketball team will start their Tokyo Olympics 2020 tournament against Nigeria on 27 July.
NBC Universal is the official US television broadcaster for women's basketball matches. The team's matches at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 can be watched on local NBC channels across network television.
Viewers can also live stream the US women's basketball matches on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and the Peacock app.
Women's Basketball Tokyo Olympics 2020 Group details
Group A
South Korea, Serbia, Canada, Spain
Group B
Nigeria, Japan, US, France
Group C
Australia, Puerto Rico, China, Belgium
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women's Basketball Schedule with Date and Time
26 July 2021
Group A
South Korea v Spain - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Serbia v Canada - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
27 July 2021
Group B
Japan v France - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Nigeria v USA - 1:40pm local time | 12:40am Eastern Time | 9:40pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Group C
Australia v Belgium - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
Puerto Rico v China - 9pm local time | 8am Eastern Time | 5am Pacific Time
29 July 2021
Group A
Canada v South Korea - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Spain v Serbia - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
30 July 2021
Group B
USA v Japan - 1:40pm local time | 12:40am Eastern Time | 9:40pm Pacific Time (previous day)
France v Nigeria - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
Group C
Belgium v Puerto Rico - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
China v Australia - 9pm local time | 8am Eastern Time | 5am Pacific Time
1 August 2021
Group A
Canada v Spain - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
South Korea v Serbia - 9pm local time | 8am Eastern Time | 5am Pacific Time
2 August 2021
Group B
Nigeria v Japan - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
France v USA - 1:40pm local time | 12:40am Eastern Time | 9:40pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Group C
China v Belgium - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
Australia v Puerto Rico - 9pm local time | 8am Eastern Time | 5am Pacific Time
4 August 2021 (Women's Basketball Quarterfinals)
Quarterfinals 1 - 10am local time | 9pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 6pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Quarterfinals 2 - 1:40pm local time | 12:40am Eastern Time | 9:40pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Quarterfinals 3 - 5:20pm local time | 4:20am Eastern Time | 1:20am Pacific Time
Quarterfinals 4 - 9pm local time | 8am Eastern Time | 5am Pacific Time
6 August 2021 (Women's Basketball Semifinals)
Semifinals 1 - 1:40pm local time | 12:40am Eastern Time | 9:40pm Pacific Time (previous day)
Semifinals 2 - 8pm local time | 7am Eastern Time | 4am Pacific Time
7 August 2021
Bronze Medal match - 4pm local time | 3am Eastern Time | 12am Pacific Time
8 August 2021 (Women's Basketball Final)
Final - 11:30am local time | 10:30pm Eastern Time (previous day) | 7:30pm Pacific Time (previous day)