3X3 basketball at Tokyo Olympics: Teams, schedule, LIVE streaming details

The US Basketball announced the women's team roster for the 3x3 basketball event at the Tokyo Olympics, recalling Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson. The US remained undefeated at the recently-concluded FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria which was held in late May. The US men's team failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Jim Tookey, USA Basketball CEO, was quoted by FIBA as saying,
"USA Basketball is very proud to announce the first U.S. Olympic 3x3 Basketball Team. These four players not only are outstanding athletes, but they will be excellent representatives for our country in this new Olympic discipline. All four have significant USA Basketball experience and most recently won the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifier, which earned this 3x3 berth to Tokyo."
The 3x3 basketball is held on an outdoor half-court under a dome-shaped covering. The 3x3 basketball teams will aim to play 21 points or 10 minutes (whichever they are able to achieve first). Each bucket from inside is worth one point or two from outside the line.
HOW TO WATCH: Viewers can watch 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics on NBC on a regular television network. NBC is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. Viewers can also watch the 3x3 basketball event on all local NBC stations and NBC Sports.
LIVE STREAMING: The 3x3 basketball event can be streamed on www.nbcolympics.com, the app and Peacock.
WHEN TO WATCH: The 3x3 basketball event is scheduled to be held from 23 July, Friday until 28 July, Wednesday. The US women's 3x3 basketball matches will kick off with others at the Aomi Urban Sports Park from 24 July, with pool stages being held till 27 July.
The 3x3 basketball knockout matches will start on 27 July, with the semifinals and the medal games scheduled for 28 July.
3x3 BASKETBALL AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: QUALIFIED MEN'S TEAM
Serbia - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
Russian Olympic Committee - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
China - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
Japan - Host Nation
Poland - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Netherlands - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Latvia - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Belgium - Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament
3x3 BASKETBALL AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: QUALIFIED WOMEN'S TEAM
Russian Olympic Committee - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
China - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
Mongolia - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
Romania - FIBA 3x3 Ranking
France - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
United States - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Japan - Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Italy - Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament
3x3 BASKETBALL AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: SCHEDULE
Friday, 23 July
Start Time - 9:15pm Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: ROC vs Japan, China vs Romania
Men’s pool rounds: Poland vs Latvia, China vs Serbia
Saturday, 24 July
Start Time - 1am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: ROC vs China, Romania vs Japan
Men’s pool rounds: ROC vs China, Serbia vs Netherlands
Start Time - 4:30am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Italy vs Mongolia, United States vs France
Men’s pool rounds: Latvia vs Belgium, Japan vs Poland
Start Time - 8am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Mongolia vs United States, France vs Italy
Men’s pool rounds: Netherlands vs ROC, Belgium vs Japan
Start Time - 9:15pm Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Japan vs Mongolia, Romania vs Italy
Men’s pool rounds: ROC vs Belgium, Poland vs Serbia
Sunday, 25 July
Start Time - 1am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Mongolia vs ROC, China vs Italy
Men’s pool rounds: China vs Latvia, Serbia vs Belgium
Start Time - 4:30am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Romania vs United States, Japan vs France
Men’s pool rounds: ROC vs Poland, Japan vs Netherlands
Start Time - 8am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: China vs France, ROC vs United States
Men’s pool rounds: Netherlands vs China, Latvia vs Japan
Start Time - 9:15pm Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Japan vs China, Mongolia vs Romania
Men’s pool rounds: Belgium vs China, Serbia vs Japan
Monday, 26 July
Start Time - 1am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: Romania vs ROC, Italy vs Japan
Men’s pool rounds: Japan vs ROC, Latvia vs Serbia
Start Time - 4:30am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: France vs Mongolia, Italy vs United States
Men’s pool rounds: Netherlands vs Belgium, Poland vs China
Start Time - 8am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: United States vs China, France vs ROC
Men’s pool rounds: ROC vs Latvia, Netherlands vs Poland
Tuesday, 27 July
Start Time - 12:30am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: United States vs Japan, China vs Mongolia
Men’s pool rounds: Belgium vs Poland, China vs Japan
Start Time - 4:00am Eastern Time
Women’s pool rounds: France vs Romania, ROC vs Italy
Men’s pool rounds: Serbia vs ROC, Latvia vs Netherlands
Start Time - 7:30am Eastern Time
Women’s Quaterfinals: 2 GAMES
Men’s Quaterfinals: 2 GAMES
Wednesday, 28 July
Start Time - 4:00am Eastern Time
Women’s Semifinals: 2 GAMES
Men’s Semifinals: 2 GAMES
Start Time - 7:45am Eastern Time
Women’s Bronze Medal Game
Men’s Bronze Medal Game
Women’s Gold Medal Game
Men’s Gold Medal Game
Women’s Victory Ceremony
Men’s Victory Ceremony
*Subject to change