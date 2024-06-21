Paris Olympics Swimming trials: USA Swimming therapy dog named honorary member of the team after retirement' 

USA Swimming welcomed Izzo, a therapy dog, as an honorary member of their Olympic team. At the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials, a room full of puppies from Paws and Think (a non-profit organization) helped US swimmers with their anxiety levels. This was the last time Izzo was on duty because of her terminal bone cancer.

Research says that being in contact with dogs eases depression, reduces stress, and lowers blood pressure levels. Since the commencement of the USA Olympic Swimming Trials on June 15, the athletes have been hanging out with nearly 60 therapy dogs every day.

The manager of mental health and emotional wellness for USA Swimming revealed that the athletes were looking for a sweet escape from the high-intensity environment. So, nothing was better than animals and their soothing presence to help the swimmers out.

The ten-and-a-half-year-old Izzo, a lab-husky mix diagnosed with terminal bone cancer, was on duty for the last time. At the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials, Izzo was present to hang out with US swimmers, after serving eight years as a therapy dog at healthcare units, sporting events, and schools.

He capped off his career by receiving the honorary membership of the USA Swimming Olympic Team. His handler Meghan Montague expressed joy over Izzo's 'rewarding' career retirement.

The adorable dog has only a little time left to live, while Montague and her husband are still in the process of being at peace with the truth.

Carson Foster, who recently qualified in the 400 individual medley for the 2024 Paris Olympics, congratulated Izzo on his achievement.

"I just told Izzo ‘congratulations on becoming an Olympian,’” said Foster. “He’s a little bit more seasoned than I am in what he does, but I’m excited to be Olympians with him.” (via The Guardian)

Paris Olympics Swimming Trials: Athletes with more than one spot on the Paris roster

Ryan Murphy claimed 100m and 200m backstroke finals at the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials to punch two tickets to Paris. Regan Smith set the world record in the 100m backstroke in 57.13 and is headed to Paris. She further won the women's 200m butterfly to claim her second Olympic seat.

Kate Douglass added two victories in 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle events, thus earning double Olympic qualification. Lilly King won the 100m breaststroke and finished second in the 200m breaststroke, and is headed to her third consecutive Olympics.

Katie Ledecky was the standout performer at the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials. She claimed three individual spots at the Olympics in the women's 200m freestyle, women's 400m freestyle, and 1500m freestyle.