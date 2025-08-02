Paul Skenes shares an adorable picture of girlfriend after luxury purchases amid off-season

MLB player Paul Skenes recently shared a glimpse of his shopping trip with girlfriend and former gymnast Olivia Dunne. Skenes is currently in his offseason, having last played an MLB game on July 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Skenes recently shared an adorable picture of his girlfriend on Instagram. The former LSU gymnast is seen holding bags containing her luxury purchases from outlets like Louis Vuitton and Aritzia.
Skenes has been on a short vacation since his last game with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Pittsburgh Pirates won 6-0.
Olivia Dunne had previously shared a clip from the game, where Skenes impressed everyone with his pitching. The former LSU gymnast captioned her Instagram story:
"oKKKKKKKKay!"
Dunne has been watching the games of her boyfriend, Skenes, and cheering for him ever since she announced her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025. The former gymnast represented her team, the LSU Tigers, for one last time at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where they made it to the National Semifinals.
When Olivia Dunne shared a memorabilia involving Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne previously shared a unique memorabilia that indicated her deep connection with Paul Skenes. In a TikTok video, the former LSU gymnast shared a ticket for a college baseball game that her mother, Katherine, had recently found out. Skenes was part of the game and represented the Air Force Falcons against the LSU Tigers.
Dunne mentioned the strange connection of fate in her video, as she said:
"Invisible strings are real. So right now, I'm in Jersey, and my mom is moving stuff out of my house in Louisiana for me. And as we know, I was in college for five years. I have a lot of stuff in my house. Then my mom finds this — it’s a ticket to the LSU vs. Air Force baseball game. And Paul was on Air Force’s team. That was my first college baseball game ever, and I didn’t even know him."
The former gymnast added:
"Like, that is crazy. I always knew he played LSU, but I never thought I was at that game," Dunne added. "Like, I didn’t know I was there — and I went to that game! That is just wild to me. I don’t know — it was meant to be."
Paul Skenes initially represented the Air Force Falcons until 2022, when he transferred to the LSU Tigers. It was here that he met Olivia Dunne for the first time, which later developed into a budding relationship.