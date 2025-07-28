Olivia Dunne left speechless after Paul Skenes's impressive pitch in the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks

Olivia Dunne was left speechless after witnessing the latest performance of her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes, who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates won their latest game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by 6-0.

The former LSU gymnast shared a video of Skenes's impressive pitch against the Diamondbacks on her Instagram profile. Dunne also dropped a one-word reaction over the same on her Instagram story. The former LSU gymnast captioned her Instagram story,

"oKKKKKKKKay!"

Screengrab of OIivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne had previously posted a fun TikTok video a couple of days ago, revealing her aversion to alcoholic beverages and how Skenes is referred to as the 'tall boy' who accompanies her on almost every trip. The former LSU gymnast also added a caption to the video.

“They told me it was odd i dont drink which is weird because I carry a tall boy everywhere I go.”

In the comments section, when one fan asked why Skenes wasn't on social media, Dunne cheekily replied,

“He’s employed”

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have graduated from the same institution, i.e., Louisiana State University. Both were collegiate athletes when they first met each other between 2022 and 2023. However, it was only in 2023, when they made their relationship public.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her response to trolls and online hate

Olivia Dunne talks about her response to online hatred [Image Source : Getty]

While Olivia Dunne has a strong following on social media, she is not averse to the trolling and the hate messages that come along either. The former LSU gymnast mentioned in an interview with Stephanie McMahon a couple of weeks ago,

"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account."

The former LSU gymnast further added,

"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down."

Despite her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025, Dunne has been super busy. Apart from regularly attending most of the MLB games of boyfriend Paul Skenes, the former LSU gymnast had previously appeared on the cover edition of the SI Swimsuit edition.

