  "He's employed" - Olivia Dunne offers cheeky explanation for boyfriend Paul Skenes absence from TikTok

"He’s employed" - Olivia Dunne offers cheeky explanation for boyfriend Paul Skenes absence from TikTok

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:16 GMT
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes at All-Star Red Carpet Show. Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne sent a cheeky reaction after a fan asked why her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, didn’t have a TikTok account. This was posted following a TikTok which she uploaded where she used playful wordplay to deliver a humorous message.

She posted a TikTok on how people find it unusual that she doesn’t consume alcoholic beverages. However, she admitted that it was odd she carried a "tall boy", referring to Skenes, everywhere she goes. Notably, ‘tall boy’ is also a common term used for a 16-ounce or 24-ounce can of beer.

The former LSU gymnast captioned the TikTok, writing:

“They told me it was odd i dont drink which is weird because I carry a tall boy everywhere I go.”
In the comments of this post, a fan asked why her boyfriend Paul Skenes isn’t on the social media platform. To this, Dunne offered a cheeky response, mentioning:

“He’s employed”
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&rsquo;s reaction. Credits - TikTok/ livvy
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's reaction. Credits - TikTok/ livvy

Notably, the 23-year-old represents the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB), having debuted in the league in 2024. A week ago, Skenes became the first MLB pitcher to start the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Olivia Dunne on stepping away from elite gymnastics and joining LSU Tigers for collegiate

Olivia Dunne attends a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne attends a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne reflected on her decision to step away from elite gymnastics and consider joining a collegiate career for the LSU Tigers. During her July 2025 appearance on the ‘What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, she shared about her days when she represented Team USA and why she chose to consider a different path, adding (2:36):

“I used to compete for Team USA, I feel like not a lot of people actually know that. I don't talk about it too much because in some people's lives it was a pretty dark time because of the Karoli Ranch and those things that came along with USA Gymnastics at the time.”

Despite helping Team USA win at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy with her sixth-place finish in all-around, which she calls one of her biggest honors, she admitted elite gymnastics wasn’t the right fit and hence, chose a collegiate career over elite.

“But, I mean, it was just not the right environment for me, and I kept getting hurt, you know what? I'm going to go enjoy the sport again in college, go to LSU, heal up and enjoy and love the sport.”

Notably, Dunne is now a retired gymnast, having ended her LSU career earlier this year and announcing the news on April 21. During her time with LSU, she and her teammates won the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship for the Tigers.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
