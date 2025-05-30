Penn State signee PJ Duke opens up on lesson his father taught that shaped his wrestling approach

Rising wrestler talent PJ Duke shared his thoughts on an important lesson imparted in him by his father, Peter Duke, that formed his wrestling approach. The Penn State Nittany Lions recruit has won the prestigious 2025 Junior Dan Hodge Trophy among other accolades.

Duke is a prominent wrestler of Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill, New York. He won four state championships and concluded his high school career with a 152-1 record, registering just a single defeat. At the State Tournaments in 2024 and 2025, he won the Outstanding Wrestler honor.

During his interview with the Wrestling Insider News Magazine on May 29, 2025, the rising athlete shared a substantial lesson taught to him by his father during his early career in the sport. Furthermore, he added how this lesson taught him to adapt and build discipline while also focusing on constant improvement.

“When I was younger, I’d be traveling hours to get matches. My dad got annoyed if I would just pin everyone quickly, so he started making rules. I would need at least three takedowns or to score 10 points before a pin. He taught me to always adapt, score points and build my lead, which stuck with me now.”

Other notable achievements of PJ Duke include two Super 32 Challenge belts and two U.S. Open titles in the U20 division. He also won a bronze medal at the UWW U20 World Championships and titles at Super 32 and Fargo.

High School wrestler PJ Duke on qualifying for 2025 Final X

PJ Duke is one of the most promising wrestlers in the United States. He clinched the Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament in the 70 kg category and defeated NCAA champions Antrell Taylor, Ridge Lovett, and three-time All-American Bryce Andonian, and secured his spot in the Final X.

During an interview with FloWrestling on May 22, 2025, the wrestler shared his thoughts after his win.

"Years of work has all paid off. I mean it's just incredible. I'm so excited for us to come, get in that Penn State room. Obviously mixed emotions leaving my number one support system in my family. But I honestly can't believe it, I feel like I'm in shock right now. It's been a dream of mine forever as a wrestler, make the Final X and make the world team and stuff. So it's really a dream come true, and I'm so so so grateful that I'm able to compete," PJ Duke said. [0:07 onwards]

The Final X will take place on June 14, 2025, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

