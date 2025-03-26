"People were expecting just a really bad reaction" - Gable Steveson gives honest take after shocking loss at NCAA Wrestling Championship

Gable Steveson expressed his feelings following his surprising defeat at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships. Steveson was kept away from his third NCAA title after a loss to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final round of the championships held on Saturday, March 22, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two-time NCAA champion dominated the faceoff with 4-2 until Hendrickson made an impressive comeback to defeat Steveson with 5-4 in the heavyweight category. In an interview with Pat McAfee, Stevenson was appreciative of his journey rather than reacting negatively.

Steveson added that while many people might have expected him to react negatively, he is fortunate for the impact wrestling has had in his life.

"For a long time now I've been like damn I get to wake up," Gable Steveson said. "I have a home, I have a house, I get to eat good food, I get to see the world, I get to go places that nobody may ever see and I think a lot of people were expecting just a really bad reaction from me but, at the end of the day I've done so many great things, I have met so many great people, I have been in so many great places, I would never take that for granted."

Gable Steveson explains his reason for returning to the University of Minnesota

Gable Stevenson in a match against Mason Parris during the 2023 Beat the Streets Final X Wrestling event in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his 2022 NCAA victory, Gable Steveson announced his retirement from the collegiate circuit by taking off his shoes on the mat. However, he returned to the NCAA circuit after using his eligibility.

He returned to college wrestling owing to his redshirt, which featured the two-time NCAA champion withdrawing from collegiate sport to prioritize his Tokyo Olympic training. In the same interview with Pat McAfee, Steveson explained his return was driven by the desire to inspire younger athletes.

"The reason I wanted to come back to the University of Minnesota after leaving in 2022 was I wanted these kids to see that you could be someone special whether you win or lose, you can change a sport you can be a guy that people want to look and take pictures with and hang out with after the duels and after the matches. It's not the end of the world for me. The sun is shining, I'm happy to see that," he said.

Gable Steveson clinched a gold medal in the 125kg category at the Tokyo Games.

