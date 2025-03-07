"People saying they're going to do crazy things" - Jordan Chiles reveals receiving overwhelming support following Olympic bronze medal controversy

The acclaimed artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts on the support she received after her Olympic bronze medal confiscation. The two-time Olympic medalist reflected her optimistic views on the aid she received during the challenging time.

Chiles won the Olympic gold in the team event and also competed in the floor exercise finals. The team’s coach, Cécile Landi, submitted an inquiry that increased Chiles’ score. However, the inquiry was later challenged by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation based on it being submitted past the deadline.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport and International Gymnastics Federation registered that the inquiry was made after the deadline and restored Chiles’ original score. Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu was to third place, and consequently, Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal. During her appearance on “Forbes Talks,” the prominent gymnast revealed the value of the support that she has received amid the painful journey of losing her bronze medal.

“The support, oh my goodness, I didn't think there was going to be that. I was going through a lot of emotions but now it's crazy. I was getting texts, I was getting tweets, I was having people literally saying that they were going to do some crazy things,” she shared [12:20 onwards]

Chiles continued:

“I was like, ‘wait you guys are still high-profile athletes, your celebrities, thank you guys so much,’ I appreciate it. So it definitely was the support and it was seeing how many people would actually ride all the way to the end. And they're still riding and that's the most amazing thing any person could really ask for. I can feel the love.”

Chiles represents the UCLA Bruins and recently won her fifth Big Ten Gymnast of Week Award and assisted the Bruins in winning their first-ever Big Ten regular season title.

Jordan Chiles recently released her memoir “I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams”

Jordan Chiles was a notable member of “Golden Girls,” a moniker for Team USA, who won the gold medal in the all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has also won three medals at the World Championships and three medals in the Pan American Games.

Her memoir, “I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,” was recently released. It includes a foreword by one of the most decorated gymnasts, her teammate and close friend, Simone Biles. In the book, Chiles discloses the physical and psychological demands of the sport.

Along with highlighting these significant details, she also mentions the prejudice she faced as a rising black athlete in gymnastics and her early struggles with an eating disorder. She joined the US National team in 2013 and formed a profound friendship with eleven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles.

