PICTURES: Ariarne Titmus rocks multi-billion dollar brand Tiffany and Co's jewellery in GQ Australia Feature

Ariarne Titmus turned heads with her latest partnership with Tiffany &amp; Co. for a feature in GQ Australia. The campaign celebrated the Olympic gold medalist's years of dedication and strength through the HardWear collection by the iconic jeweller. Ariarne Titmus won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching top spots in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m free relay and silver in the 200m and 800m freestyle events. Since then, the 24-year-old has graced several events, including awards and fashion shows. She even engaged in campaigning for brands like, PILLAR Performance and others. In recent news, she received a warm welcome into the Tiffany &amp; Co. family for a feature in GQ Australia. The Olympic swimmer posed in monochrome shades, showing off jewelry from the brand's 'HardWear' collection, that holds a heritage dating back to a 1962 bracelet. She donned the Manhattan-inspired pieces with black backless dress, a grey suit and a beige co-ord set. Titmus, who boasts the 200m freestyle world record, is considered one of the greatest rivals of Katie Ledecky in the pool. She trouced Ledecky in the 400m free at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and repeated the feat in 2024 Paris. The Australian swimmer also eclipsed the latter's world record at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships and held it until Summer McIntosh lowered it at the 2025 Canadian trials. Ariarne Titmus once shared that her last Olympic outing would be the LA Games in 2028Ariarne Titmus at the Australia's Olympic Games Athletes Charter Flight Arrival - (Source: Getty)Titmus has been on an extended break from the sport after her Paris Olympic heroics. Though one of the major events of 2025 would be the World Championships in July-August, she will not in contention even though she confirmed resuming her training around this time. Ariarne Titmus revealed that she will go for her last Olympic lap in Los Angeles. &quot;I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport. “For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best,” Titmus said. “When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.&quot; (via The Sydney Morning Herald; January 2025)Ariarne Titmus was the brodcaster for Channel Nine at the 2025 Australian Open, interviewing players and sharing fun moments with the team.