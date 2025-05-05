"Please stop asking me"- Simone Biles gives blunt verdict over pregnancy rumors

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared her reaction to the pregnancy rumors surrounding her. This comes just after her appearance in the Kentucky Derby 2025 with her husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles and Owens were among the star attendees of this annual event, with the former also assigned the honorary task of calling "riders up". Amid this, the gymnast faced speculations of pregnancy and embracing parenthood soon.

Reacting to these rumors on her Threads handle, Biles assured that she is not pregnant and stated that she was also not pregnant in recent times. She also cautioned her followers and netizens about the misuse of AI and fabricated news. She wrote:

"I am not pregnant, I never was pregnant therefore I never had a baby. Please stop asking me and falling for AI."

Screenshot of Biles' post (Image via: Biles Threads' handle)

However, this is not the first time that the 7-time Olympic gold medalist has had to come forward and stop pregnancy speculations around her. A similar incident took place back in 2023, months after the gymnast got married in April, when social media was flooded with such comments after she shared some pictures from her time at the stadium, cheering for her husband, Owens, who at that time was playing for the Packers.

Simone Biles comments on the possibility of enrolling her children in sports

Simone Biles at the annual horse riding event in Kentucky (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles shared her thoughts on having her children delve into the sports circuit. This came during their time at Churchill Downs during the 2025 Kentucky Derby event.

Speaking in an interview, Biles shared that she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, will be putting her children in sports to learn, but following that, it's about their passion. Additionally, the American gymnast also mentioned that she and Owens are very eager for the parenthood chapter and are very excited about it. She said (via E! Online):

"We are obviously gonna put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don't really care what they do as long as they find their passion. I've always wanted to be a mother, have kid and just like [Jonathan], he's always wanted to be a dad, so it's just really exciting. If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal."

Simone Biles has also spoken about her husband, Jonathan Owens' sarcastic remark about having an entire football team comprising their children in the past.

