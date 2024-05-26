Prefontaine Classic 2024- List of all the records ft. Josh Kerr, Grant Holloway, Beatrice Chebet and more

The much-anticipated 2024 Prefontaine Classic was held on Saturday, May 25, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Classic witnessed multiple world and national records getting shattered by top athletes.

The prestigious Bowerman Mile, women's 5000m, women's 1500m, women's 3000m, and 10,000m were a few events in which records were broken. Elite athletes displayed their proficiency while cementing their prospects ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On that note, let' take a look at the records broke at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Josh Kerr sets new British record to secure the Bowerman Mile win at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Josh Kerr secured the Mile victory at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic.

Josh Kerr broke the 39-year-old British Mile record at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. He clocked 3:45.34 to leave behind his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who registered a time of 3:45.60. The British and the Norwegian athletes were followed by Yared Nuguse, clocking 3:46.22.

The previous British record in the men's mile was set in 1985 with a time of 3:46.32 by Steve Cram, who was commentating in Eugene.

Jessica Hull creates new Australian record in the women's 1500m

Jessica Hull, who holds the Australian record in the 5000m and indoor 3000m, added another feather to her cap at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. She settled in second place in the women's 1500m behind Diribe Welteji, who clocked 3:53.75.

Even though Hull fell short of securing the highest victory in the lineup, she registered a time of 3:55.97 to set a new Australian record.

Beatrice Chebet smashes the world record in the women's 10,000m

Beatrice Chebet from Kenya displayed her exceptional prowess by shattering the world record in the women's 10,000m in Eugene after registering a time of 28:54.14.

By achieving this feat, Chebet became the first woman to run the 10,000m in under 29 minutes. She defeated Gudaf Tsegay and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, who clocked 29:05.92 and 29:26.89, respectively.

Haylom Birke records the world U-20 record in the Women's 5000m

Haylom Birke from Ethiopia set a new world U-20 record in the women's 5000m in Oregon after finishing fifth. The 17-year-old clocked a stunning time of 14:23.71 to achieve the feat. The previous record was held by Zola Budd, which she created in 1985.

Grant Holloway records a world lead in the men's 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway showed his exceptional athletics proficiency once again to increase his credibility in the Olympic year after registering a world lead in the men's 110 m hurdles. He left behind fellow American athletes Daniel Roberts and Freddie Crittenden, posting a stunning time of 13.03 seconds.

Other records and world leads achieved at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Chemutai Peruth created a national record in the 3000m steeplechase after clocking 8:55.09. She broke the Ugandan national record after defeating two Kenyan athletes.

In the absence of reigning Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs secured the top place in the men's shot put event by closing the world lead mark of 23.13m. He defeated Payton Otterdahl (22.16) and Chuk Enekwechi (21.91m) to set a new Nigerian national record.

Samba Mayela Cyréna posted the French national record in the women's 100m hurdles at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, posting a time of 12.52 seconds. Rogers Camryn marked a meeting record in the women's hammer throw event after covering a distance of 77.76m to leave behind Price Denna and Andersen Brooke, who registered 76.74 and 76.34, respectively.

Daniel Mateiko recorded a world lead in the men's 10,000m event, posting a time of 26.50.81. Tsigie Gebreselama achieved the world lead in the women's 5000m with 14.18.76. Britain's Keely Hodgkinson proved her Olympic prospects by setting a world lead in the 800m, posting 1:55.78.