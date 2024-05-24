Prefontaine Classic 2024 withdrawals: Erriyon Knighton and Athing Mu steps down from competing in Eugene

As the highly anticipated Diamond League Meeting, the 2024 Prefontaine Classic is approaching, top athletes, including Erriyon Knighton and Athing Mu have withdrawn from competing, keeping away from demonstrating their potential ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The 2024 Prefontaine Classic is slated for Saturday, May 25.

Two-time 200m world championship medalist Knighton has withdrawn from competing in the 200m at the final moments. Before stepping down from the Classic meet, the 20-year-old also bowed out from the Adidas Atlanta Games, held on May 18, 2024. He will be replaced by the Bahamian sprinter Ian Kerr.

Even though Knighton's absence will affect the fans, Kenny Bednarek, Aaron Brown, Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey will keep the fans on their toes.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu has pulled out from contesting in the 800m at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic after suffering from hamstring soreness. Mu remaining dormant from the sport has lost its luster but fans are poised for an electrifying clash between the 2022 world champion Mary Moraa and Olympic medalist and British record holder Keely Hodgkinson. They will be joined by Nia Akins and Sage Hurta-Klecker.

Ryan Crouser and Emma Coburn amongst the other athletes to pull out from the Prefontaine Classic 2024

Ryan Crouser speaks during the Team USA Media Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 17, 2024, in New York City.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser has withdrawn from competing in the men's shot put event at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. In his absence, the two-time Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs will headline the event, against Josh Awotunde, Rajindra Campbell, Payton Otterdahl, Adrian Piperi, and Roger Steen.

Emma Coburn, along with Courtney Frerichs, have receded from competing in the women's 3000m steeplechase event. Coburn suffered an ankle injury while competing in the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League. Frerichs decided to remain absent from the Classic Meeting after tearing her ACL while training for the water jumps. The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist also underwent reconstructive knee surgery.

Other elite athletes on the withdrawal list from the 2024 Prefontaine Classic are Keni Harrison, Rai Benjamin, and Letsile Tebogo, who dropped out from competing in the 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and 200m, respectively.

Although a few elite athletes have withdrawn from competing at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, fans are poised for a few breathtaking clashes, including Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the Bowerman Mile, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m and Katie Moon and Sandi Morris in pole vault.