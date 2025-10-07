"Probably the best fans in the world"- USA's Morgan Hentz opens up on Nebraska's volleyball fanbase

USA volleyball player Morgan Hentz has expressed her thoughts on playing at Nebraska and representing Omaha Supenovas in the upcoming season. This comes amid her participation in the AU Pro Volleyball championship.

Ad

Besides speaking on the franchise's support for the players, she talked about the Nebraska people have for the sport of volleyball.

The former Stanford volleyball standout Morgan Hentz, who was announced as a part of Omaha Supenovas for the 2026 season, commented on the Nebraska fanbase, calling it the best in the world, stating (via an Omaha Supernovas interview):

"Yeah, I'm super pumped to be a Supernova. I think just what went into my process was just the excellence of the team, the the history that they have of just competing at the highest level. Just an amazing organization that takes really great care of their players and then just knowing a couple players already a part of the Supernovas."

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, just getting to play with some great friends and last but definitely not least is just the fantastic fan base. I think probably the best fans in the world, people that know volleyball, love volleyball, want to come out and support. I think it's a once in a time life opportunity to come play in Nebraska.”

Ad

During Morgan Hentz's collegiate career for Stanford, some of Hentz's top accomplishment includes being a three-time NCAA champion and PAC-12 champion and being named to the AVCA All-America first team on three occasions.

Morgan Hentz reflects on how she felt on receiving call from John Cook

Morgan Hentz at USA v Argentina - FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship - Source: Getty

Morgan Hentz expressed her thoughts on how she felt when she received John Cook's call for recruiting her in the Omaha Supernovas. Cook, who retired from the position of head coach of the Nebraka Volleyball in early 2025, joined the Omaha Supernovas as the new co-owner and general manager of the team.

Ad

In the same interview, she spoke about her excited reaction:

"Yeah, it's just like when seeing his name pop up on my phone, I'm like, "Oh my gosh, like I can't believe I'm getting this call right now. Uh, but it was super exciting. He's super gracious and just knowing his, you know, plethora of experience and success like, um, it was just a no-brainer for me."

Besides Hentz, the team also added former Huskers Merritt Beason and Leyla Blackwell and a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year winner Sydney Hilley among others, strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. Ally Batenhorst, who was a star player for the Supernovas last season, has however left the team and has transitioned to beach volleyball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More