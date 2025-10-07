"Probably the best fans in the world"- USA's Morgan Hentz opens up on Nebraska's volleyball fanbase

USA volleyball player Morgan Hentz has expressed her thoughts on playing at Nebraska and representing Omaha Supenovas in the upcoming season. This comes amid her participation in the AU Pro Volleyball championship.
Besides speaking on the franchise's support for the players, she talked about the Nebraska people have for the sport of volleyball.
The former Stanford volleyball standout Morgan Hentz, who was announced as a part of Omaha Supenovas for the 2026 season, commented on the Nebraska fanbase, calling it the best in the world, stating (via an Omaha Supernovas interview):
"Yeah, I'm super pumped to be a Supernova. I think just what went into my process was just the excellence of the team, the the history that they have of just competing at the highest level. Just an amazing organization that takes really great care of their players and then just knowing a couple players already a part of the Supernovas."
"Yeah, just getting to play with some great friends and last but definitely not least is just the fantastic fan base. I think probably the best fans in the world, people that know volleyball, love volleyball, want to come out and support. I think it's a once in a time life opportunity to come play in Nebraska.”
During Morgan Hentz's collegiate career for Stanford, some of Hentz's top accomplishment includes being a three-time NCAA champion and PAC-12 champion and being named to the AVCA All-America first team on three occasions.
Morgan Hentz reflects on how she felt on receiving call from John Cook
Morgan Hentz expressed her thoughts on how she felt when she received John Cook's call for recruiting her in the Omaha Supernovas. Cook, who retired from the position of head coach of the Nebraka Volleyball in early 2025, joined the Omaha Supernovas as the new co-owner and general manager of the team.
In the same interview, she spoke about her excited reaction:
"Yeah, it's just like when seeing his name pop up on my phone, I'm like, "Oh my gosh, like I can't believe I'm getting this call right now. Uh, but it was super exciting. He's super gracious and just knowing his, you know, plethora of experience and success like, um, it was just a no-brainer for me."
Besides Hentz, the team also added former Huskers Merritt Beason and Leyla Blackwell and a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year winner Sydney Hilley among others, strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. Ally Batenhorst, who was a star player for the Supernovas last season, has however left the team and has transitioned to beach volleyball.