"Put prime Usain Bolt in these new spikes"- Jamaican sparks discussion after new study reveals possibility of faster 100m World record

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts on a new study that predicted that the Jamaican athlete could have run a faster time in the 100m as compared to the world record that currently stands. 9.58s had he worn Puma's latest Forte Nitro Track spike. The legendary athlete bid goodbye to the sport in 2017; however, his incredible performances and world record in the 100m and the 200m are still discussed by fans to this day.Bolt set the world record in the 100m and the 200m in 2009 at the World Athletics Championships held in Berlin, Germany. His performance was such that his world record still holds true to this day, over fifteen years later. Back in 2009, Usain Bolt had competed in the 'Theseus Pro sprint spike' by Puma to set the world record.Over the years, sprint spikes witnessed a massive transformation with the introduction of carbon plates and new technologies that helped athletes push their limits even further. Recently, Puma's innovation team conducted a study with the world-renowned running industry researcher Wouter Hoogmaker and predicted that Usain Bolt could have finished the 100m in 9.42s instead of 9.58s had he worn the latest Forte Nitro Track spike that boasted a carbon plate and massive foam cushion.Usain Bolt shared an excerpt from the study on his social media account and asked fans to express their thoughts on the study.&quot;Put prime Usain Bolt in these new spikes.. what time he runs ? Let’s discuss 🤔🧐🤨&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome fans pointed out his early celebration during the 100m at the Beijing Olympics and shared how he could have registered an even faster time.&quot;Lol could have done this at the 2008 Beijing Olympics if he ran through the finish line still trying to accelerate instead of what happened. But that in the race celebration was legendary at the same time,&quot; wrote a fan.@usainbolt You were absolutely a monster and a gifted athlete. I feel you could do 9.45s,&quot; another fan chimed in.Usain Bolt opens up about the current generation of athletes breaking his world recordUltimate Championships Launch Party - Source: GettyUsain Bolt spoke about the current generation of athletes in an interview ahead of the World Championships. While the Jamaican athlete appreciated the current talent pool that included Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Gout Gout, and others, he expressed that he thinks that his long-standing world record in both the 100m and the 200m will not be broken this season.Moreover, Bolt expressed that he was not worried about the world record being broken.“I think the talent is there. There will be talented athletes coming up, and they will do well. But at the present moment, I don’t see any athlete able to break the record, so not worried,&quot; he said.The Jamaican athlete joined World Athletics to promote a new league that is set to launch in 2026 called the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, which will feature some of the best athletes in the world competing in the last major event of the season for the 'ultimate title.'