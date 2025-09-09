Usain Bolt confirms new role to help track and field move to another level as bells ring for first edition of World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts as he was announced as the 'Ultimate Legend' ahead of the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, slated to be held in Budapest in 2026. The Jamaican athlete has been chosen by the governing body of track and field as the only 'Ultimate Legend' who will use his massive popularity and influence to promote the new event worldwide.
World Athletics is set to launch a new track championship that will mark the end of the track season from 2026, called the World Athletics Ultimate Championships. This track event will feature some of the best athletes in the world competing for the title of the ultimate champion.
As the launch of the new event is about a year away, Usain Bolt will be collaborating with World Athletics to promote the event and spread the word. He expressed his thoughts about the new championship in a press release and shared that it was a great initiative by World Athletics.
Bolt expressed his excitement to witness a great face-off between some of the best athletes in the world.
“The idea behind the World Athletics Ultimate Championship is brilliant: the absolute best of the best facing off against each other – all the major global stars, big money, even bigger personalities, no excuses – to see who gets bragging rights as the Ultimate Champion. Let’s just say I would have loved to be competing in this box-office championship," he said.
Furthermore, Usain Bolt expressed that he was honored to take up the new role and shared that innovation was important for the growth of a sport.
“I’m honoured to take on the role of Ultimate Legend to help spread the word, as athletics remains a huge part of my life. I saw our sport go through many changes during my time on the track, and it’s important that athletics continues to innovate. This new global championship will help to showcase and grow track and field and its incredible stars," he added.
Usain Bolt opens up about his plans after retirement
Usain Bolt retired from track and field in 2017 after making his final appearance at the World Athletics Championships. Since then, the legendary Jamaican athlete has gone on to explore multiple avenues and has been enjoying his time with his family.
He spoke about his goals post-retirement in an interview with World Athletics. Bolt expressed that he hoped to inspire the younger generation with his pursuits off the track as well as spread a positive message around the world.
“I live to inspire others. It’s a great feeling knowing that I can inspire others to want to do great things," he said.
Moreover, Usain Bolt hoped that more youngsters would join the world of sports and accomplish great things in life.