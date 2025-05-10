PVF Championships Finals 2025: Orlando Valkyries vs. Indy Ignite TV schedule, prize money, when and where to watch

The PVF Championships Finals 2025 is all set to take place on Sunday, May 11. Two top-tier teams, Orlando Valkyries and Indy Ignites, will be locking horns to get their hands on the ultimate prize at the Lee's Family Forum.

Ad

The Valkyries are coming after a win against the Atlanta Vibe by a 3-1 margin, where Brittany Abercrombie secured 22 kills and 13 digs for her side, leading to 24 points for her team. Several other players, such as Kaz Brown and Lindsey Weide Vander, also registered top-notch performances with 19 and 13 points for the Valkyries, respectively.

On the other hand, Indy Ignites clinched a 3-2 victory against the Omaha Supernovas. Even though Supernovas captain, Brooke Nuneviller, bagged 22 points in the game, it was not enough to take her team through to the finals. Former Louisville Cardinals player Anna DeBeer shined for Ignites with 17 points while Nina Cajic secured 25 points, including 21 kills.

Ad

Trending

Indy Ignites and Orlando Valkyries have faced each other four times in the regular season, where both have shared two victories each, with the final match set to be the perfect stage to break this head-to-head deadlock. On that note, let's look at the details about the 2025 PVF Championships Finals match between the Valkyries and Ignites.

PVF Championships Finals 2025: TV Schedule, where and when to watch

The 2025 PVF Championships Finals can be enjoyed by the fans around the US through the prominent CBS Network and Fubo. With the match scheduled to start at 4 PM ET on Sunday, May 11, live streaming of the event will begin at the same time, and the fans can expect to watch top players such as Elena Scott and Brittany Abercrombie.

Ad

PVF Championships Finals 2025: Prize money

The finals of the 2025 PVF Championships are being called the "Match for a million" as the winner of the match will be awarded a million dollars. Speaking about this, the CEO of the league shared his excitement for the fans to watch top teams compete for huge prize money. He said (via Pro Volleyball Federation):

"We’ve built the most competitive league in the sport, and this championship is the culmination of an incredible season. We are thrilled to give our fans and followers a great reason to travel there to watch our top teams in person as they compete for a million dollars."

The CEO of the league, Jen Spicher, also urged the fans to come and watch the PVF Championships finals at the Lee Family Forum in Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More