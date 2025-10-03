  • home icon
  Quincy Wilson gets insight into "what LSU Tigers have to offer" with Vernon Norwood by his side amid college search

Quincy Wilson gets insight into “what LSU Tigers have to offer” with Vernon Norwood by his side amid college search

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:38 GMT
Quincy Wilson (L) and Vernon Norwood (R). PHOTO: Getty Images
Quincy Wilson (L) and Vernon Norwood (R). PHOTO: Getty Images

Quincy Wilson shared his thoughts after LSU track and field sprints and hurdles assistant coach Bennie Brazell and the USA Olympic star Vernon Norwood spoke with him and his family amid his ongoing search for college. He was recently seen with the two, sharing how he gained insight into what the LSU Tigers could offer for his collegiate and academic career.

So far, Wilson has visited many top colleges, including the University of South Carolina, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, University of Tennessee Texas A&M University, and the University of Florida among others.

After connecting with USA team captain for the World Athletics Championships 2025, Vernon Norwood, and the former NFL wide receiver Bennie Brazell, Quincy Wilson expressed gratitude to the former LSU Tigers student-athletes in an Instagram post, captioning it:

“Thank you Coach Bennie and @vernon400m for coming to talk to my family and I, about what LSU has to offer!💜💛 #geauxtigers🐯 #notcommitted”
Track athletes Masai Russell, Fred Kerley, Aleia Hobbs and former NFL player Ryan Clark were among the big names who reacted to Wilson’s interaction with Norwood and Brazell, commenting on the post.

Wilson concluded his 2025 season unable to make the USA World Championships team but impressed with a new World U18 best of 44.10s at the Ed Murphey Classic. Meanwhile, Norwood missed out on an individual Worlds medal, finishing as a semi-finalist in the 400m, but earned a silver medal in the men’s 4x400m relay for the USA.

Vernon Norwood reacts to Quincy Wilson passing his driving test and getting license

Vernon Norwood at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Vernon Norwood at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Vernon Norwood sent a playful reaction after Quincy Wilson cleared his driver’s test and got a license. Citius Mag posted this news on their Instagram handle of the 17-year-old achieving a personal feat. Norwood sent a playful note in the comments of the post, writing:

“Pick me up from the airport im on my way home!!! @_quincy_wilson 🤣🤝🏾”

Meanwhile, the three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas also joined in the comments, adding:

“It took me three tries to pass mine so I’m impressed 😂😂”

Parker Valby, the 2024 Bowerman Award winner, also sent a lighthearted reaction:

“Remind me to stay off the roads in maryland 🙅🏼‍♀️”, she added.
Screenshot of athletes&#039; comments. Credits - IG/ citiusmag
Screenshot of athletes' comments. Credits - IG/ citiusmag

Valby playfully asked her followers to remind her to not take the route through Maryland as Wilson is currently a student at the Bullis High School located in Maryland.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

