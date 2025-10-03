Vernon Norwood takes a dig at Grand Slam Track’s $13 million ‘pending payments’ as Athlos announces immediate prize money

Vernon Norwood recently took a dig at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. As Athlos, the meet led by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, announced that it would deliver immediate prize money for participants, Norwood brought up GST’s pending payments worth $13 million.Johnson announced the launch of Grand Slam Track in late 2024, touting the league as the next big thing for track. Several big names, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Masai Russell signed on for the competition and athletes were promised a record-breaking payday.However, unexpected issues with the funding forced GST to scrap their last meet of the season and the league is yet to pay its athletes. In the midst of this, Athlos recently announced that it was partnering with CashApp to deliver immediate prize payments. Reacting to this, Vernon Norwood took a dig at Grand Slam Track, writing,“GST still pending payments!”Alongside athletes, Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track has been unable to pay vendors as well. The former World and Olympic champion recently announced that the league was on a hiatus till it could afford to clear its debts.Vernon Norwood’s Grand Slam Track resultsNorwood at theWorld Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Vernon Norwood signed with Grand Slam Track in February 2025. The American was a ‘challenger’ in the long sprints event group which featured the 200m and 400m distances.Norwood made his GST debut in Kingston in April. The Olympic champion impressed on his first meet, clinching 3rd place in the 400m and 4th place in the 200m amidst a packed field that featured the likes of Matthew Hudson-Smith, Christopher Bailey, and Jereem Richards.Outside of Grand Slam Track, Vernon Norwood led an impressive 2025 season. The 33-year-old kicked off the year competing indoors, finishing second in the 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. He wrapped up his indoor season with a sixth place finish in the 400m at the USA Indoor Championships.Norwood began his outdoor season in late March. Competing at the Battle on the Bayou meet at the Louisiana State University, the American finished second in the 200m. He then went on to deliver several impressive results in the 400m, claiming second place at the Brussels Diamond League and Grand Prix Brescia.Norwood's most recent outing took place at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, where he won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay event.