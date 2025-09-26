USA's Vernon Norwood criticizes Botswana’s historic 4x400m relay gold medalists including Letsile Tebogo relegated to back of photo

American track star Vernon Norwood shared his reaction to a controversial photo taken of the Botswana Men's 4x400m relay team that won gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The photo featured all the members and staff of the team; however, they were pushed back to accommodate a few Botswanan officials who stood in the front row as they posed for a photo.Norwood, who has won numerous medals in the 4x400m relay event, expressed his anger towards the order in which the photo was taken. He also competed as part of the Men's US 4x400m relay team at this year's World Athletics Championships, finishing behind Botswana to earn the silver medal. The Botswanan team made history as they became the first African team to win gold in this event at the World Championships.The Botswana Men's 4x400m relay team, which consisted of Letsile Tebogo, Lee Eppie, Bayapo Ndori, and Collen Kebinatshipi, was pushed to the back of the group as other officials stood in the front row. This led to Norwood saying:&quot;Put the champions in front!!!😠,&quot;Vernon Norwood also competed in the Men's 400m event at the World Athletics Championships, ultimately exiting in the semi-final stage.Vernon Norwood on the impact Hurricane Katrina had on his lifeNorwood at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyVernon Norwood recently discussed the impact that Hurricane Katrina had on his life. Norwood grew up in New Orleans, with the hurricane hitting in 2005. This led to Norwood and his family moving to Louisiana.In an interview with sports nutrition company Maurten, Norwood said:&quot;It was just real rough, you know. Probably one of the most notorious neighbourhoods in the US at that time, not just in Louisiana. But we made the most of what we had. I didn't bring anything with me. And I didn't really want any of that stuff anyway 'cause all that stuff could be replaced. The only thing I just, you know, was upset about was pictures. A lot of those memories that I had as a kid, with my brothers and my mom. A lot of those pictures are gone - we don't have those.&quot;When asked where he would be if the hurricane didn't hit, he said:&quot;I don’t know. I really don’t know. The friends that I hung out with are now either in jail or they passed away, or they're just not doing anything... I think my mother is blessed to see that she has all four of her boys breathing. It is a blessing, especially coming from where we came from.&quot;Vernon Norwood made his breakthrough in track at Louisiana State University, where he won four NCAA Championships.