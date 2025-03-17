Quincy Wilson pens a heartfelt note for his teammates after they break the high school National Record in the 4x400m relay

Quincy Wilson penned a heartfelt note for his Bullis High School Teammate Cameron Homer after the New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships. The 4x400m relay team of Bullis High School dominated the line-up and broke their own High School Indoor National record with a performance of 3:09.44.

Ad

Their formidable performance received great praise from fans and enthusiasts on social media. Along with an incredible performance in the 4x400m relay, Quincy Wilson won the 400m with a new meet record and a performance of 45.71s where he defeated Andrew Salvodon in a close contest.

Bullis High School athlete Cameron Homer won the bronze medal in the 400m with a performance of 46.66s. Quincy Wilson penned an encouraging note for his teammate on Instagram and urged him to keep pushing forward in the 2025 track season. The American athlete shared some pictures from the appearance at the New Balance Indoor National Championships and their training sessions while extending his support to Homer.

Ad

Trending

"Keep pushing forward and know that I’ve always got your back. I’ve always believed in you. we’ve worked for this. my brother 4L. -Best Sophomore in the nation💯," he wrote.

Ad

Quincy Wilson on training at Bullis High School

Quincy Wilson gears up to compete in the men's 4x400m relay at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about his training in an interview with Citius Mag after the US National Indoor Championships. Wilson competed in the men's 400m and failed to register a podium finish and placed sixth overall.

Ad

The American athlete expressed that he was happy with putting forward consistent performances even though he did not win a medal. Wilson hoped to improve certain aspects of his performance as he progressed into the outdoor season.\

“I mean it feels good. Another consistent race. Can’t complain. I’ve gotta go clean up some things. It’s indoors. Outdoors? I can’t wait!” he said.

Ad

Wilson spoke about his training at Bullis High School and revealed that they have trained very hard in the off-season. Moreover, he expressed how his teammates are ready to compete and put forward great performances in the track season.

"I mean right now, I'm out here practicing right now. So, we're getting it in, it's not just me and the team, it's Bullis. We out here ready to go show. We got a bunch of kids that are ready and hungry. So, we're ready," he added.

The 17-year-old is yet to release an official confirmation about his next race as pro athletes gear up to take to the track in the Indoor season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback