Quincy Wilson shares a glimpse of pre-race training before his Ed Murphy Classic race as his coach shares LeBron James-like mentality message

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:03 GMT
2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty
The American Olympic athlete, Quincy Wilson - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson recently shared a sneak peek of his training session with his coach before he delivered a staunch performance at the Ed Murphey Classic. The event was held from July 11 to 12 at the Billy J. Murphy Track and Field Complex in Memphis.

Wilson was last seen in action at the Ed Murphey Classic, where he proved his dominance in the 400m event by surpassing the U18 400m world record. He broke his own record of 44.20s by recording a time of 44.10s in the race. He defeated Bryce Deadmon and Elijah Godwin, who earned the second and third positions, respectively. The 17-year-old has solidified his place in the 400m event, as this is his fourth time breaking the U18 400m record in his career.

Days after this race, Wilson uploaded a video on his Instagram handle, which showcased clips of him and his coach gearing up for the Ed Murphey Classic. The latter was seen hyping up the athlete with a motivational conversation, where he advised him to do it for himself. Pushing him to bring the drive in him, the coach said:

"I need you to go and overcome today, because everything that happens makes us stronger. You do this for you, you deserve it. Everything you've been through, everything you have fought through. You deserve this for you. You don't do it for me, you don't do it for anybody else. It's yours. You do it for you. Typically, you can tell that the great ones have that drive, you look at a person like LeBron James, Lamar Jackson, like they have the drive."
The video further showed glimpses of Wilson training rigorously on the track and also showed his reactions post his impressive race at the event. The post's caption read:

"Focused. 🦊 #ustrials"

Here is the video:

Quincy Wilson recently also won his fifth national title at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2025, after he clocked 45.37s in the 400m to stand atop the podium.

Quincy Wilson's coach made his feelings known about the athlete's U18 world record at the Ed Murphey Classic

Following Quincy Wilson's staunch performance in the 400m dash at the Ed Murphey Classic on July 12, 2025, the 17-year-old's coach, Joe Lee, sang praises of him and his strong performance. He expressed his feelings about Wilson breaking the world record, stating that he was confident that the athlete would run a great race. Along with this, Lee also dismissed the online claims of Wilson burning out, stating that they had planned the season with precision.

"I actually lowkey knew something special was gonna happen when we got here. You know, but it's hard because you don't wanna say anything, but you know, at the same time, you know, we have stretched the season out. We started in October. You normally start in September, and we have taken our time. He's actually done less meets this year than the previous two years. So, despite what the internet says, you know, people are like 'he's burning out', you know, we are fine," said Quincy Wilson's coach.
He added:

"As we can see today, now I'm sure the other questions will come, 'can he make it at Trials,' and all this kind of stuff, but we're just having fun. So, his training has been on point and everybody forgets that he's still in high school."

After Quincy Wilson won his fifth national title on June 21, 2025, his coach shared his raw feelings on social media, stating his performance as 'greatness.'

