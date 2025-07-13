Quincy Wilson keeps focus on 'next one' after breaking own feat at Ed Murphey Classic

American track athlete Quincy Wilson shared his reaction after shattering the U18 400m World record at the Ed Murphey Classic 2025. Wilson clocked a run time of 44.10 seconds during the competition to achieve this feat and better his former best of 44.20 seconds.

Ad

The 17-year-old defeated several top athletes such as Bryce Deadmon and Elijah Godwin in the race. Notably, this is also the 4th time that Wilson has broken the U18 400m record in his career.

Just a few hours after the race, Wilson shared a post on his Instagram stories to react to his impressive performance at the Ed Murphey Classic. He remarked further:

"Onto the next one"

Screenshot of Wilson's Instagram story (Image via: @_quincy_wilson)

Quincy Wilson also spoke of the advice that his coach had given him in the days leading up to this race. He said (via The Athletic):

Ad

Trending

"If you see my races before, I haven’t been getting out (of the blocks well). My coach has been telling me ‘stay on the process, do what we’ve got to do.'"

So far in the 2025 season, Wilson has racked up several other 400m victories at the Penn Relays and New Balance National Outdoors. Additionally, he also won the 4x400m and 4x200m relays for his team at the New Balance Outdoors event.

Ad

Quincy Wilson opens up about his successes on the track in recent years

Quincy Wilson (Image via: Getty)

Quincy Wilson recently shed light on his successes on the track in recent years. Wilson, a Bullis school student athlete, has not only performed in the youth and U18 events, but also senior competitions.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Wilson said that he is a very hardworking athlete, but the opportunity to compete for the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a surprise for him. The 17-year-old also added that he just wanted to line up against senior pro athletes at the trials, and things happened for him from there. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:48 onwards):

"I was probably the most hardworking athlete out there, but it caught me a surprise, like last year, I had no plans on going to the Olympics; that wasn't the plan. I was just like, I am going to go out there and compete against the pros and see what I do, just like a see what I test trial."

Ad

During the conversation, Wilson also mentioned that a light show during one of Noah Lyles' races from the Paris event is one of his favorite moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More