Ragan Smith records a 4th back-to-back perfect beam leading Oklahoma Gymnastics to an magnificent victory

American collegiate gymnast Ragan Smith delivered a brilliant performance at the recent gymnastics meet on Sunday, March 3. The 23-year-old scored a perfect 10 on the beam, for the fourth time in a row.

Impressively, it was Smith’s ninth overall career 10-pointer on the beam. The young gymnast’s 10 scorers helped the University of Oklahoma win the meet.

On Sunday, the collegiate gymnastic arena saw four impeccable women’s gymnastics teams at loggerheads against each other. Gymnasts from the University of Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Clemson University displayed their amazing acrobatic skills. The Sooners were the ultimate winners of the contest.

The University of Oklahoma recorded a score of 198.300 points. Meanwhile, the Texas women’s gymnastics team earned 196.275 points, Pennsylvania scored 194.825 and Clemson ended with 196.350 points.

Ragan Smith was key to the Sooners' win, delivering a terrific performance on the beam. OU’s Audrey Davis kickstarted the beam event with 9.95 points, Keira Wells scored 9.825, Jordan Bowers earned 9.900, Faith Torrez added 9.900 and LeVesseur gained 9.925. Smith concluded the beam event with a perfect 10.00.

Smith has been managed to put up an impressive streak of perfect 10s at four events since February 17. She first did so during the meet against the Arkansas women’s gymnastics team, before following it up with similar displays against West Virginia and Michigan.

Ragan Smith shares thoughts on joining the University of Oklahoma after her elite career

Smith at 2017 P&G Gymnastics Championships - Day 4

Ragan Smith joined the University of Oklahoma’s women’s gymnastics team in the 2019- 2020 season. She made her NCAA debut at the Collegiate Challenge where she helped her team finish first by competing in the all-around event. Smith also scored the highest on the balance beam for the Sooners.

She earned her first collegiate perfect 10 on the balance beam during a meet against Texas Women's University in February 2022.

After scoring her second consecutive perfect 10 in the match against West Virginia last month, she opened up on her college gymnastics career experience. Ragan Smith told OU Daily:

“When I first got here, the whole team experience was different to me. In elite, I just trained by myself and here I have a whole group of girls to train and be best friends with. It’s like a family. I love having teammates supporting me and vice versa.”

During her elite career, Ragan Smith won the gold medal with her team at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. She also boasts two gold medals in the balance beam and team event at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships.