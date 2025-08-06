Rebeca Andrade and others react to Jordan Chiles' emotional message about bronze medal controversy at Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles recently penned a heartfelt message about the bronze medal controversy that took place at the Paris Olympics. This emotional post captured the attention of two-time Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade and several others.Chiles was one of the most formidable gymnasts at the Paris Olympics, which saw her win a gold medal in the team all-around event and a bronze medal in the floor exercise. Initially, the American earned fifth place with 13.666 points in the floor exercise; however, after an appeal made by her coach, she was bumped to third place with 13.766 points, replacing Romania's Ana Barbosu.However, Chiles was eventually stripped of her bronze medal as the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the appeal was made outside of the required time limits, and she was shifted back to the fifth position. Reflecting on this, she penned an emotional message on her Instagram account, one year after the heartbreaking incident.&quot;A year ago today I walked off the floor in Paris with a bronze medal-and lessons I’ll carry with me for life. The hardest moments really do teach you the most. This year had its highs, but the lows hit different. Every setback and every disappointment made me dig deeper and showed me what I’m truly made of. It also showed me who’s really in my corner,&quot; wrote Jordan Chiles.Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of several people, including Andrade. She expressed her condolences with two emojis in the comment section that read:&quot;❤️🥹&quot;Rebeca Andrade's comment on InstagramAlong with the Brazilian gymnast, the American's mother, Gina Chiles, also exuded pride in her, as she wrote:&quot;So proud of you Chick. Love you so much❤️&quot;Gina Chiles' comment on InstagramThe UCLA gymnastics team also cheered for Chiles as they commented:&quot;👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏&quot;UCLA gymnastics' comment on InstagramFollowing the bronze medal being taken from her, Chiles and her lawyers filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to reverse the CAS ruling.Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about losing the Olympic bronze medal after controversy Jordan Chiles recently sat for an interview at Sports Illustrated, where she opened up about her initial reaction when she discovered that she'd lost her Olympic medal. She stated that she was in a car when she received the upsetting news, and revealed that she was heartbroken.“I was in a car when I found out. You know when something happens and it’s like everything around you disappears and you can hear your own heart beating? Well, I could hear my heart breaking piece by piece. I felt it from the tips of my fingers to my toes,&quot; said Jordan Chiles. She added:“After it happened, I was not ok. I was in the gutter. It was hard, but I eventually had to put it on the back burner so that I could continue to live my life.&quot; Jordan Chiles recently became one of the few models who posed for the cover photo of the SI Swimsuit magazine alongside Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, and Lauren Chan.