Rebeca Andrade pens a heartfelt letter to herself on her birthday

Iconic artistic gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, recently shared heartfelt wishes for herself on her birthday. The most decorated Brazilian and Latin American gymnast of all time expressed hope and confidence for herself and her future.

Andrade won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she clinched one gold medal in the vault event and a silver medal in the all-around event. Along with her Olympic feats, she has won three gold medals, four silvers and two bronze medals from the World Championships.

Through her Instagram post, the prominent artistic gymnast recently shared wishes for herself on her birthday. She originally shared the message in Portuguese.

"May this new cycle be better than the last, calmer, funnier, happier, freer, more alive, lighter and never forgetting who I am and who I want to become! For me, I only wish the best and I will always strive for it! #26daREBE🥳🥹❤️🎂" (translated)

Apart from her Olympic and World Championship medals, she has won two gold medals and two silvers from the Pan American Games. She also has four gold medals and two silvers from the Pan American Championships.

In April 2025, Rebeca Andrade won the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year. She was also awarded the Brazilian Olympic Prize for her significant rise in the sport.

Rebeca Andrade reflects on her next elite competition

Prominent artistic gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, has shared her thoughts on competing at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. She said via the Olympics:

“I’m going to train for this Worlds, I hope everything goes well and I get good results. I’m not even talking about being on the podium. Of course, we work for that to happen, but if it doesn’t, that’s okay. I want to arrive at the competition and be able to help the team, have everyone together. So, from a sporting perspective, the goal is Worlds.”

Andrade was the champion at the 2012 Junior Pan American Championship in the floor exercise, vault and all-around events. At the 2014 Junior Pan American Championship, she clinched the top spot in balance beam, vault and uneven bars.

Rebecca Andrade is also the first female artistic gymnast from Brazil to win a medal at the Olympics. In December 2024, she was named in the 100 Women list by the BBC.

