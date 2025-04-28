Rebeca Andrade turns up glamour in black swimwear as she delights in her offseason

Rebeca Andrade garnered attention from her followers when she uploaded a picture in chic black swimwear. She is enjoying her off-season after a successful run in 2024, which saw her win four medals at the Paris Olympics: one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
Andrade stood atop the podium in the floor exercise, earning a score of 14.166 points. Following this, she bagged two silver medals in the vault exercise and individual all-around events before earning a bronze in the team all-around event.
The Brazilian is in her off-season and frequently shares fun updates on social media. From attending Shakira's World Tour concert to playing tennis, the gymnast has been doing several things. She uploaded an Instagram story, where she sported stunning black-colored swimwear while sunbathing in a pool.
Shortly ahead of this update, Andrade reunited with Biles at the Barcelona FC vs. Real Madrid soccer game, which took place at the La Cartuja stadium. A few pictures of them having a good time together were also shared by the American gymnast on her Instagram account. Despite being archrivals on the mat, the two share a good friendship outside.
Rebeca Andrade opened up about her mother's impact on her gymnastics career
In a recent interview with the BBC, Rebeca Andrade was questioned surrounding the ins and outs of her relationship with her mother, Rosa Santos. The latter has been the biggest supporter of the gymnast, as she supported her by working odd jobs to help her pursue gymnastics. Santos backed Andrade's decision to leave the house at 10 for the sport and provided her with a good childhood.
In the interview, Andrade made her feelings known about her mother's impact on her career by calling her a positive person. Opening up about the support, she said:
"I think that I always had everything I needed to live well, which was love. The support of my family, the impetus my mum gave me to follow my dream too. It's just that my mom is a very positive person. She didn't see hardship as suffering, so we didn't see it that way either. If we were together, she always found a way to work things together. So for me, my childhood was incredible," said Rebeca Andrade.
She added:
"For a mom, having to hear comments like that about her children, couldn't have been easy at all. But I'm grateful she didn't cut off my wings. She was the person who gave me the most impetus to fly. For me to follow my dream with my own legs, my goals but always being there when I needed her."
Rebeca Andrade is expected to commence her 2025 gymnastics season at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is slated for October.