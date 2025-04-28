Rebeca Andrade turns up glamour in black swimwear as she delights in her offseason

Rebeca Andrade garnered attention from her followers when she uploaded a picture in chic black swimwear. She is enjoying her off-season after a successful run in 2024, which saw her win four medals at the Paris Olympics: one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

Ad

Andrade stood atop the podium in the floor exercise, earning a score of 14.166 points. Following this, she bagged two silver medals in the vault exercise and individual all-around events before earning a bronze in the team all-around event.

The Brazilian is in her off-season and frequently shares fun updates on social media. From attending Shakira's World Tour concert to playing tennis, the gymnast has been doing several things. She uploaded an Instagram story, where she sported stunning black-colored swimwear while sunbathing in a pool.

Ad

Trending

Andrade’s Instagram story/@rebecarandrade

Shortly ahead of this update, Andrade reunited with Biles at the Barcelona FC vs. Real Madrid soccer game, which took place at the La Cartuja stadium. A few pictures of them having a good time together were also shared by the American gymnast on her Instagram account. Despite being archrivals on the mat, the two share a good friendship outside.

Ad

Rebeca Andrade opened up about her mother's impact on her gymnastics career

In a recent interview with the BBC, Rebeca Andrade was questioned surrounding the ins and outs of her relationship with her mother, Rosa Santos. The latter has been the biggest supporter of the gymnast, as she supported her by working odd jobs to help her pursue gymnastics. Santos backed Andrade's decision to leave the house at 10 for the sport and provided her with a good childhood.

Ad

In the interview, Andrade made her feelings known about her mother's impact on her career by calling her a positive person. Opening up about the support, she said:

"I think that I always had everything I needed to live well, which was love. The support of my family, the impetus my mum gave me to follow my dream too. It's just that my mom is a very positive person. She didn't see hardship as suffering, so we didn't see it that way either. If we were together, she always found a way to work things together. So for me, my childhood was incredible," said Rebeca Andrade.

Ad

She added:

"For a mom, having to hear comments like that about her children, couldn't have been easy at all. But I'm grateful she didn't cut off my wings. She was the person who gave me the most impetus to fly. For me to follow my dream with my own legs, my goals but always being there when I needed her."

Rebeca Andrade is expected to commence her 2025 gymnastics season at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is slated for October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More