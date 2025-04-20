Rebekah Allick makes her feelings clear on Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly's leadership style

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick had words of praise for new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Allick and teammate Olivia Mauch sat down with Hail Varsity and talked about the changes in the coaching style.

Ad

They opened up about the head coach and her understanding of Husker nation. Nebraska Volleyball's former head coach John Cook passed on the mantle to Busboom Kelly. Cook retired after 25 seasons as the head coach of Nebraska Volleyball. Busboom Kelly is a homegrown Nebraska girl and was a libero in the National Championship-winning team in 2006. As an assistant coach, Kelly played a significant part in the program's NCAA title victory in 2015.

Ad

Trending

Allick and Mauch were interviewed by Hail Varsity and asked what it's like to adjust to the new coaching style and how has the experience been. Allick said (5:18 onwards):

"Yeah, she's just chill and I think it's just from her being from Nebraska, she understands what it takes. She's from a small town, she just understands like when you put the hours in from Monday through Friday, you can earn your weekend. It's not just something you wait to get to. And so when we can tell her, 'Hey, we're tired and this is discomforting or I'm actually kind of struggling from this injury', she hears you out and just kinda goes form there. Everything is very up for discussion. It's not a very black and white conversation which is nice. She's fun, she's so fun, she cracks jokes."

Ad

Ad

The Huskers will be facing Kansas State at the John Cook Arena in Bob Devaney Center on April 26.

Rebekah Allick, the senior Middle Blocker of Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball at the NCAA Division I Regional Final - Source: Getty

Rebekah Allick made the AVCA All-Region team in 2022 and 2023, and has also won laurels like the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week. She also made the Tom Osborne Citizenship team in 2023 and 2024 and also received the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership award.

Ad

In the 2024/25 season, Allick played in 35 matches and recorded 198 kills and 34 digs.

Rebekah Allick was forced to miss the 2024 beach volleyball season because of an injury. Prior to that, she went 12-8 with Lexi Rodriguez in 2022 and 14-6 with partner Lexi Rodriguez in 2023.

The middle blocker for Nebraska Volleyball will be playing her final season with the Huskers this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More