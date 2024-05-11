Records broken at Doha Diamond League 2024 ft. Kenny Bednarek, Alison Dos Santos

The 2024 Doha Diamond League witnessed two records being shattered, including the men's 200m and men's 400m hurdles by Kenny Bednarek and Alison Dos Santos, respectively. The event was held on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The annual one-day track and field meeting featured multiple events for men and women, including pole vault, long jump, 400m, high jump, 800m, 200m, 1500m, javelin throw, 500m, 1500m, 100m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 3000 steeplechase events.

On that note, let's take a look at the records broken at the 2024 Doha Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek records a world lead and a meeting record in the men's 200m event at the 2024 Doha Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek of Team United States celebrates after winning Men's 200 Metres during the 2024 Diamond League Doha meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on May 10, 2024, in Doha, Qatar.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Kenny Bednarek showed his remarkable performance at the 2024 Doha Diamond League by registering a meeting record and a world lead in the men's 200m race. He achieved this feat after clocking a striking time of 19.67 seconds.

Bednarek defeated his teammates Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King, who secured the next two places after clocking 20.01 and 20.21 seconds, respectively. Fahnbulleh Joseph and Aaron Brown secured the next two places, posting 20.26 and 20.29 seconds, respectively.

Bednarek shattered the previous meet record set by Noah Lyles on May 4, 2018, with a time of 19.83 seconds. The World Lead was previously held by Lindsey, which he set at the fifth stop of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya.

With the world lead and the meeting record, the 19.67 seconds also marked his personal best in the 200m event.

Alison dos Santos improves his time to shatter his previous meeting record and set a world lead in the men's 400m hurdles at the 2024 Doha Diamond League

Alison Dos Santos of Team Brazil celebrates after winning Men's 400 Metres Hurdles during the 2024 Diamond League Doha meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on May 10, 2024, in Doha, Qatar

Alison Dos Santos shattered his previous meeting record, which he set in 2022.

In the Olympic year, he posted a time of 46.86 seconds to leave behind the American and French athletes Allen CJ and Happio Wilfried, who recorded 48.39 and 49.10 seconds, respectively.

Dos Santos' previous meeting record was registered on May 13, 2022, with a time of 47.42 seconds. He also broke the world lead set by Chris Robinson on April 12, 2024, at the Percy Beard Track, clocking 47.95 seconds.