Reigning NCAA champion Penn State boosted by transfer of former Florida star Kennedy Martin

Former Florida Gators outside hitter Kennedy Martin is set to join the reigning NCAA National Volleyball Champions, Penn State. Martin will be transferring from the University of Florida, which she has represented since 2023. Martin will join other new signings in the 2025 recruiting class, such as Lexi Gin, Marin Collins, and Ava Jurevicius.

Ad

Martin comes to the Nittany Lions with a stellar reputation. Just last year, she recorded 1,000 career kills in 53 matches to become the fastest Gator to reach the milestone. She was also named AVCA All-Southeast Region Player of the Year, becoming the first in program history to earn that honor. She was also recently a first-team selection on the 2024 College Sports Communicators First-Team Academic All-American Team.

Martin took to Instagram to announce her move to the Penn State Volleyball team, where she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to Penn State to continue my volleyball journey! This opportunity means the world to me, and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped me get here—my coaches, teammates, family, and friends. Your support has made all the difference. I can’t wait to be a part of such a strong and storied program 💙🦁,

Ad

Ad

Martin will be playing under head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley at Penn State. Schumacher-Cawley helped the Nittany Lions win the national title last year, becoming the first female head coach to win a NCAA Division 1 Women's Volleyball title.

Kennedy Martin pens heartfelt goodbye message to the Florida Gators after Penn State transfer

Still taken from Kennedy Martin's Instagram (Source: @kennedy_martinkm/Instagram)

Kennedy Martin will be leaving the Florida Gators, having joined the team in 2023. Before joining the Gators, Martin came into the team as one of the nation's top prospects. She was ranked #18 overall by Prep Dig and earned the 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Award. Martin enjoyed a remarkable couple of years at Florida, becoming an AVCA First-Team All-American in 2024.

Ad

Martin penned a heartfelt statement for the Gators on Instagram after she announced that she would be leaving them for the Penn State Nittany Lions Volleyball team. She wrote:

"Dear gator nation, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the unwavering love and support you’ve shown me over these past two and a half unforgettable years. Representing this program has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Ad

Martin added that her coaches were a big influence, and also mentioned that after a lot of discussions with her loved ones, she decided to move on from the Gators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More