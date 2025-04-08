"Gator boys stay hot": Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry elated as Florida sinks Houston's heart after NCAA triumph

Steph Curry’s sister-in-law, Callie Curry, took to Instagram to show her excitement for the Florida Gators’ national championship win. The Gators took on the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament final on Monday. They were able to claim the championship after winning 65-63.

Following the Gators’ NCAA triumph, Callie took to Instagram to express her excitement.

“Gator Boys Stay Hott,” Callie wrote.

Check out her reaction below:

Callie Curry's reaction to the Florida Gators' championship win

The Gators were led by Will Richard, who recorded a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, to lead his team to the win. Walter Clayton Jr. was also key, recording 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Meanwhile, the Cougars relied on LJ Cryer, who finished his night with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Unfortunately, Cryer was the only Houston player to reach double-digit points against the Gators. The second-highest was Mylik Wilson with nine points. Florida’s NCAA Triumph must’ve felt personal to Callie who herself is a University of Florida alum. She attended the college from 2007-2010.

Callie has been married to Steph's brother, Seth, since 2019. The two share three children named Carter, Cash and Cruz.

Interestingly enough, the couple have known each other for a long time since Seth Curry played with her brother, Austin Rivers, at Duke and was also coached by Callie’s father, Doc Rivers.

Callie Curry played volleyball for Florida Gators from 2007 to 2010 and at the semi-professional level in Puerto Rico

Callie probably wasn’t stressed about marrying into a family of athletes, as she has played professionally. Callie first played volleyball for the Florida Gators from 2007 to 2010. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman team during her first year and was an honorable mention on the All-American team her senior year.

Callie played 386 sets for the Gators, recording 835 kills. She graduated with a degree in communications before taking her volleyball career to the next level. After college, she turned pro and signed a contract with the Leonas de Ponce in the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino located in Puerto Rico.

However, her life as a professional athlete was pretty short-lived as Callie decided to hang up her boots just a year after turning professional.

