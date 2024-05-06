"Repping West Africa at the Olympics"- Fans react to Liberia, Ghana, and Nigeria qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay

The 2024 World Athletics Relays has shut the gates after a successful two-day-long event. Among the teams qualified for the Paris Olympics are three nations of Africa - Liberia, Ghana, and Nigeria. As they head to the 2024 Summer Games, scheduled for July-August, track and field fans can't contain their excitement.

1600 athletes competed across events on both days in Nassau, Bahamas. On Day 1, eight teams per event from the Heats secured their respective berths in the Olympics, while six more teams from each event followed on Day 2. As the second day rolled in, the West African teams were in strong form.

The African teams of Ghana, Nigeria, and Liberia were the top finishers in their respective Heats. Liberia qualified in the first 4x100m Heat, followed by Ghana and Nigeria in Heat 2. The official X post of CITIUS MAG reads:

"AFRICA TO THE OLYMPICS! Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia’s best sprinters celebrate at the World Relays after all qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay. This is why we love track."

Seeing the video and resonating with the post-race energy of the African athletes who qualified for the Paris Olympics, fans rallied to leave congratulatory comments below the post. Former Olympian Michael Johnson's comment asserted that he lives for these track moments throughout the year.

He wrote:

"I absolutely love this!!!"

Another fan expressed delight over West Africa's entry into the Paris Olympics roster.

"Repping West Africa at the Olympics, love to see it man," wrote the fan.

Another fan loved to see West African teams unlatching their prowess in front of dominant nations, like the USA.

"I do hope this event stays because it rocks seeing how much it means to all of these countries."

Below are some more reactions:

"It’s ALWAYS #TeamAfriqúe for me," a fan wrote.

"Africa to the world!," a fan tweeted.

"This is good for the sport," a fan commented.

"Black, Green & Gold," commented a fan.

In the video, the athletes were seen jumping with joy and throwing drinks like confetti.

South Africa secure one of the Paris Olympics spots

The May 4-5 event saw the likes of athletes like Noah Lyles and Femke Bol vie for the top spots in the Paris Olympics relay roster. But the South African relay team was no less and they qualified for the 4x100m.

14 teams per event were selected in the Bahamas. But the rest two spots in each discipline will be decided by the event performances from the qualifiers (December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024).