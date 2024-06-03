"Responding with profanity is not polite Noah Lyles "- Fans react to American's comments after being stunned by Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville

Noah Lyles was stunned by Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville at the Racer's Grand Prix held in Jamaica. The two athletes competed in the 100m and Seville clocked an impressive personal best time of 9.82s whereas the American took the Bronze medal with a time of 9.85s.

Noah Lyles was impressed by his race as he had clocked 9.85s. However, his comments in the post-race interview upset track and field fans.

“I say it every year, when I get beat, y’all better be scared as s**t, because next time you see me, you gone be f***ing worried!,” he said.

Fans were not happy with his comments and took to X to express their opinion. Some fans were very critical of his comments and advised him to be humble next time.

Trending

" Responding with profanity is not polite @LylesNoah," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

" Rubbish excuse. All the athletes had good reaction times to the gun. He’s just annoyed he got beat because he believes he’s entitled to win. Seville was better on the day and ran faster than Lyles ever has," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A fan extended his support to Noah Lyles as he felt that the American was doing the right thing for the sport by bringing in rivalries.

"Yo I love Noah’s attitude. It’s exactly what the sport needs. Let’s bring it on and popping. Now we have a real rivalry 🙌🏽🔥🔥💣 let’s go #teamjamaica🇯🇲," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions.

" Was the gun "faster" for his lane alone? All 8 athletes had to respond to the same gun," wrote a fan.

" This boy is so out of order. Profanity! Get yourself together. A wah him think? A patty shop down here so he talk any which way?," another fan chimed in.

" Sir this a national news paper and you cussing 😭😭 he was pissedd," tweeted a fan.

Noah Lyles sends a strong message to Oblique Seville

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Noah Lyles' loss at the Racer's Grand Prix came as a shocker to fans. However, they were more impressed by Oblique Seville's incredible performance. This race just set the momentum for the Olympics with athletes pushing their limits for glory.

Noah Lyles took to X to express his disappointment, however, he challenged Seville at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Lyles responded with a tweet to a screenshot from the finishing of their race where Seville is looking at Lyles just before he sealed the victory.

"Oh yah… I'll remember this! See you in Paris @ObliqueSeville," he wrote.

With athletes getting into their top form with less than two months left for the Olympics, the anticipation among track and field enthusiasts is on the rise.