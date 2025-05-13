Rickea Jackson's diamond bracelet leaves Masai Russell impressed as she grooves with Rae Burrell to 'Rock Wit U'

Masai Russell reacted to Los Angeles Sparks' basketball players, Rickea Jackson, and Rae Burrell grooving to the beats of 'Rock Wit U' by Ashanti and gushed over Jackson's diamond bracelet. Russell has been on a winning spree, recently clocking an American record time with her 100m hurdles performance at the Grand Slam Track.

Masai Russell, a University of Kentucky alum, had a victorious start to the 2024 season, finishing first in the 100m hurdles with a personal best time at the US Olympic trials. She continued her momentum on the Paris purple track, winning gold with a time of 12.33s, leaving Cyrena Samba-Mayela in silver.

Following that, she participated in the Alexis Ohanian-hosted Athlos NYC, clinching the bronze podium behind Tokyo Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. Russell was also part of the debut edition of the Grand Slam Track league, where she finished fifth and sixth overall, losing her bid to the Slam Champion in Jamaica.

In the following stop in Miami, Russell blazed through her rivals and clinched the pole spot in the second-fastest time in 100m hurdles history. She broke the American record with her effort. Now, as she gears up for the next two-day GST event in Philadelphia, the 24-year-old shifted her focus to basketball, showing support to WNBA players, Rae Burrell, and Rickea Jackson.

The Los Angeles Sparks players matched steps as they grooved to the peppy song, Rock Wit U by Ashanti. Russell commented:

"She got that BUSS DOWN"

Russell commented on WNBA stars' dance; Instagram - @rickea

Masai Russell broke the US NCAA record in the 100m hurdles and holds a personal best of 12.17s in the event.

Masai Russell shared that her win in the GST Miami made her float on Cloud Nine

Russell at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Masai Russell's US record-breaking performance in Miami left Tia Jones and Ackera Nugent in second and third. After her performance, the 24-year-old candidly spoke to Flo-Track about the surprising feat and credited her success to her lord and her contemporaries.

"In shock. Like, I wasn't expecting it, but, you know, like I've been telling everybody that the favor of the lord ain't fair, and I'm just being a vessel, and I just went out there and competed. These women force you to; it forces you to be your best self. It brings the best out of you. So, honestly, like, I'm just floating on cloud nine right now."

Russell opened her 2025 season with 60m and 60m hurdles wins at the Texas Tech Corky Classic and finished on top in her forte event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and Millrose Games.

