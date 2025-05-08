Ridge Lovett expresses his feelings on being named alongside Jordan Burroughs in Nebraska's wrestling legacy

The rising talent, Ridge Lovett, has shared his thoughts on Jordan Burroughs, one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers and a former folkstyle wrestler of all time. The 2025 NCAA Champion recently disclosed his positive views on being named alongside the Olympic gold medalist wrestler.

Nebraska's Ridge Lovett claimed the 149-pound category title in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships by defeating defending national champion Caleb Henson, who is from Virginia Tech. He concluded his 2025 NCAA Championship with a title win and a perfect record, 5-0. Jordan Burroughs is one of the most decorated wrestlers and has won six gold medals and three bronze medals from the World Championships.

During his May 7 2025, interview with Hail Varsity's Ana Bellinghausen, Ridge Lovett expressed his thoughts on being named alongside Burroughs in Nebraska's wrestling legacy, among other significant things.

"It's awesome, it's always a good thing," he shared [0:13 onwards]

The legendary wrestler, Jordan Burroughs, won two NCAA Division I Championships and a bronze medal finish for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was honoured with the Dan Hodge Trophy in 2011. Lovett became the first wrestler to bring the NCAA title to Nebraska after fourteen years. His teammate, Antrell Taylor, also won the title for Nebraska in the 157-pound category.

Apart from these accolades, the two-time Olympian also won three Big 12 Championships in three different weight categories and a third-place finish in the 149-pound category. He has also won four gold medals from the US Open Championships and six gold medals from the Grand Prix in the 74 kg category.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on his 'All We See is Gold Foundation'

The three-time gold medalist from the Pan American Games and six-time gold medalist from the Pan American Championships, Jordan Burroughs, shared his thoughts on his foundation and its partnership with the US Wrestling Foundation.

"So we did a collaborative partnership with the US wrestling Foundation, it's our foundation that we established in 2018, the 'All We See is Gold Foundation' basically we're helping to invest resources in underserved areas that love the sport of wrestling um so reinvigorating old programs helping to kickstart new programs." He shared [0:06 onwards]

He continued,

"This is our fourth party that we've hosted. We've been in Tulsa, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and now right here in my home in Philadelphia and it's just a beautiful thing man we're really starting to inspire the next generation of wrestlers particularly in places that don't see a lot of wrestling."

The notable wrestler has also won two regional championships and a state championship.

