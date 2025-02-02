Riley Gaines gives three-word reaction as US State Department travel site removes 'trans' reference

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on the US State Department's travel website removing all the 'trans' references. Following the election of Donald Trump as USA's 47th President, an executive order was passed, under which only two genders shall be recognized : male and female.

In this context, a user on X [formerly Twitter] with the username @ShawnOnTheRight shared a glimpse of the update on the US State Department travel website, commenting,

"When you search the word “trans” on the state department travel site, it comes back with 'did you mean trains?' "

Expand Tweet

Trending

Gaines reacted to the same by sharing the post on her X timeline as she wrote,

"America is healing"

Expand Tweet

Gaines also praised the incumbent government for their aggressive push towards reforms in less than a fortnight of Donald Trump assuming the presidency. She wrote in another post:

"Do y'all realize how many utterly insane and destructive ideas and initiatives have been terminated in the past 12 days? Historic"

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has campaigned for many reforms, including the Laken Riley Act and the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act. She also supported the recent executive order, which restored the Title IX provisions in schools and colleges, allowing women's locker rooms and restrooms to be reserved for women only.

Riley Gaines on the US executive order banning trans athletes from women's sports

Riley Gaines opens up on the US executive order banning trans athletes from women's sports [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to the US executive order banning the trans athletes from women's sports. As promised during the elections, President Donald Trump's cabinet gave assent to the order only days after Trump assumed his position as the 47th President of the USA.

According to the new executive order, as shared by American media personality Megyn Kelly on her X handle [formerly Twitter]:

"The Executive Order establishes Government-wide the biological reality of two sexes and clearly defines male and female. All radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms are removed."

Gaines reacted to the situation by posting on her X handle [formerly Twitter]:

"This is the culmination of everything so many (including myself) have fought for. It's as simple as defining words because you cannot defend what you cannot define. Thank you, President. Promises made, promises kept."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of the trans athletes from women's sports since 2022. She first came into the limelight for her campaign against the bias shown towards the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback