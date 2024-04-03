Riley Gaines and Kaitlynn Wheeler reflect on filing a lawsuit against the NCAA

Former NCAA swimmers Riley Gaines and Kaitlynn Wheeler recently appeared on Outkick's podcast. During their time on the show both the former swimmers elaborated on their viewpoints on suing the National College Athletic Association.

Both Gaines and Wheeler were among a group of 16 NCAA athletes who represented the Independent Council on Women's Sports and filed a lawsuit against the NCAA. They sued the governing body for violating Title IX which limits any sort of discrimination based on one's gender in the university.

Moreover, the major center of the lawsuit was Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete who unfairly won the fifth position even after tying with Gaines during the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

During the podcast with Outkick, Riley Gaines stated:

"The most basic duties of NCAA is to provide safety and privacy in areas of addressing and equal opportunities for both sexes and they have failed and continue to fail."

Kaitlynn Wheeler added:

"Ultimately we are demanding the NCAA change its policies and start protecting the women's athletes. Allowing men into women's locker rooms and allowing them into our sport is completely unacceptable. And I believe I speak for all the girls on the lawsuit when I say when I say we don't want to be filing a lawsuit. We shouldn't have to be the ones holding the NCAA accountable to the law. Unfortunately, they have forced our hand."

Riley Gaines' career as a political and media activist

Riley Gaines

Ever since the Kentucky swimmer faced discrimination during the 2022 NCAA Championships, Gaines has become a major advocate for women's rights. She frequently shares posts on her social media handles against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Besides, Riley Gaines has also taken some major steps to change the scenario in women's sports through legislative means. Recently, she tried to meet the governor-general of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham to urge her to pass the HB 205 which will codify the term 'women' in the law.

Besides, Gaines has also fearlessly criticized some big political power-holders for their unwavering support towards transgender community including the president of the USA, Joe Biden.

She launched her podcast 'Gaines for Girls' in collaboration with the brand Outkick last year through which she aims to raise her voice against the unjustice towards women and attract more and more public in supporting her ideology. The podcast features various guests and a wide plathora of topics such as polity, culture, sports, law are discussed on the platform.