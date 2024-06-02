Riley Gaines lashes out at Sunny Hostin for claiming that Caitlin Clark had "white and pretty privilege" after Chennedy Carter pushed her

Riley Gaines lashed out at the "The View" co-host, Sunny Hostin for her comments on WNBA player, Caitlin Clark. This came after Clark was pushed multiple times during the match between Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

Sunny Hostin commented on Caitlin Clark's immense popularity, which triggered a lot of fans. Hostin claimed that Clark's popularity was due to "white privilege" and "pretty privilege."

After Clark was pushed multiple times during the game, Riley Gaines took to X to criticize Hostin for her comments on the popular WNBA player. Retweeting a video of Clark being shoved by Chicago Sun's guard, Chennedy Carter, she expressed her displeasure with the comments.

"Her 1) white privilege 2) straight privilege 3) pretty privilege and/or 4) tall privilege didn't help her here, huh?" she wrote.

Moreover, moments after the tweet, Gaines took to X to reveal that Sunny Hostin blocked her on the platform after criticizing her comments.

"It never fails. They can't stand when their own words are amplified and used against them. I'll take this as acknowledgement that my assessment was correct," Gaines wrote.

Riley Gaines extends her support for Caitlin Clark

Riley Gaines is a staunch supporter of women's sports and always appreciates great athletes. She showed immense support to women's college basketball as well as the WNBA. The former NCAA swimmer stood in support and raised her voice when a basketball player, Angel Reese, took a dig at Caitlin Clark on social media.

"And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight.#SKYTOWN," Reese wrote.

Responding to that, Gaines exclaimed that she was disheartened by Reese's comments on Clark, both of whom are the pioneers of new-generation women's basketball.

"Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity. Although, Caitlin Clark probably deserved this given she has white, straight, pretty & tall-privilege. Right, @sunny?" she tweeted.

Moreover, Gaines has been a constant voice for young women who wish to build a career in sports. The former NCAA swimmer has become an activist for women's sports and hopes to see a positive change in the coming years in the overall space by bringing about equal opportunities for all athletes.