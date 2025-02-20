Riley Gaines makes feelings known as Department of Health & Human Services updates definition of sex

Riley Gaines recently shared her feelings about the US Department of Health & Human Services updating their definition of sex, i.e. the definition of genders was updated on the websites related to DHHS. Following President Donald Trump's rise to power and his signing of the executive orders redefining gender, several government departments have updated their definitions about the same.

An X user with the username @libsoftiktok wrote the following on the page:

"BREAKING: HHS just released its updated definition of *sex* for all federal agencies, external partners, and the public:

- Sex is a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

- Female is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

- Male is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm."

Gaines shared the post on her X timeline with the following caption:

"I still can't believe it's necessary to define these words lol"

Riley Gaines had campaigned extensively for these changes during the presidential election campaign. A few weeks ago, she had also called out a district judge who had ordered President Trump's administration to restore the gender affirming care info order on certain government websites.

Riley Gaines on NCAA updating their rules regarding women's sports

Riley Gaines on NCAA updating their rules [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines had also been campaigning against the bias allegedly shown by NCAA towards the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She recently reacted to the apex sports body for collegiate sports updating their rules in terms of women's sports.

Gaines accused the organization of allowing loopholes that would enable trans athletes to continue participating in women's sports, thus violating the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. She posted on her X timeline:

"The new NCAA policy is NOT in compliance with President Trump's beautifully and thoroughly written Executive Order. It's in direct contrast. The NCAA is governed by cowards."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports since 2022, when she opposed the participation of Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Her efforts were openly acknowledged by President Trump when he recently signed the executive order, effectively banning the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

