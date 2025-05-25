Riley Gaines makes her feelings known as Harry Potter author JK Rowling unveils fund centered on women's sex-based rights

The social activist, Riley Gaines, recently shared her thoughts on the new women's fund launched by acclaimed writer J.K. Rowling, which is focused on women's sex-based rights. The former competitive swimmer, who is one of the leading voices for women's rights, praised the author of the iconic Harry Potter book series.

Ad

Riley Gaines was a twelve-time NCAA All-American, and in her collegiate career, she represented the University of Kentucky swimming team. She won a silver medal at the 2021 NCAA Championships in the 4x200 freestyle relay event.

Gaines now works as a conservative political activist and is well-known for advocating against transgenders taking part in women's sports. She has advanced the directive for protecting women's rights in sports through her various initiatives. She recently shared her thoughts on the new women's fund launched by decorated author J.K. Rowling. Through her X post, she mentioned,

Ad

Trending

"J.K. Rowling has launched a legal fund pledging to give financial backing to women fighting to protect their sex-based rights. @jk_rowling is a modern day civil rights hero. Thank you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The legal fund initiative by J.K. Rowling offers to assist women and firms fighting to preserve women's sex-based rights in public life, the workplace, and other spaces. The legal fund will also help women fight against injustice, considering their beliefs, rights, and livelihood.

J.K. Rowling also supported legal campaigns for female prisoners who have been forced to share prison with transgender women.

Riley Gaines reflects on the threats she faced when she started speaking about men's invasion in women's sports

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines, swimmer-turned-activist, reflected on the abuse she faced when she started advocating for women's rights in sports. Through the official Instagram post of XX-XY Athletics in March this year, she shared,

Ad

"For daring to say that men and women are different, I've lost friends. I have even been on the receiving end of violence in many instances. In San Francisco, I was physically attacked, these trans rights activists; they ended up holding me for ransom in a room for almost five hours."

She continued,

"My University told me I could lose all my friends, told me I'd never get a job, no employer would ever hire me, because they would look me up and see that I am transphobe. I do believe that the tide is turning because of brands like XX-XY Athletics. It's cool to say the truth."

Ad

Gaines also competed in the SEC Championships and has two gold medals, one silver and a bronze medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More