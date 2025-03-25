Riley Gaines reacts to 10,000-25,000 roster cuts in Non Revenue sports due to ongoing lawsuit

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the massive roster cuts in non revenue sports due to a pending lawsuit. The lawsuit between the NIL scheme and the NCAA has impacted most of the sports, except for basketball and football.

According to the new provisions, 10000 to 25000 roster cuts will be made in non revenue sports like wrestling, swimming etc. For instance, the University of Virginia is planning on removing their diving team entirely for the next season.

Gaines reacted to this situation by sharing the data on her X timeline. She wrote in the caption,

"While a non-revenue sport like wrestling is trending, let me remind you that non-revenue sports (everything but basketball & football) are on the chopping block because of NIL & the House v NCAA lawsuit. 10,000-25,000 DI "financially inefficient" roster cuts will be made."

Riley Gaines had previously called out Democrat senator from Georgia, Jon Ossoff, for practicing double standards. While Ossoff claimed in a recent rally that he wanted a safer, better future for his daughter and the rest of American children, the 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist claimed that he had voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

Riley Gaines slams basketball coach for aggressively confronting player during a match

Riley Gaines slams a basketball for aggressively confronting a player [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to a viral video, where a basketball coach Jim Zullo was seen reprimanding a player during a state championship basketball match.

Zullo was seen reacting rather too aggressively during a Class D game between the Northville Central School district and the LaFargeville Central School district. He was seen pulling the hair of senior player Hailey Monroe from behind, and shouting at her, until her teammate Ahmya Tompkins intervened.

Gaines slammed the coach for his bizarre action, while praising Tompkins for the timely intervention. She posted on her X timeline,

"This is disgusting," Gaines wrote. "Good for 24 for defending her."

Zullo, who was fired from the job, later apologized for his actions. In his statement to the press, he mentioned,

"I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community. As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry."

Riley Gaines recently supported the US administration's decision to stop the funding of Maine's educational institutions until they complied with the executive order to ban trans athletes from participating in women's sports. She also backed the government's decision to freeze the funding of Penn State University on similar grounds.

