"This is disgusting" - Riley Gaines slams Northville girls’ basketball coach Jim Zullo for aggressively confronting player during a match

Riley Gaines took a dig at Northville girls’ basketball coach Jim Zullo, who was seen aggressively confronting a player during a state championship game on Friday, March 22. Zullo, a Hall of Famer coach, was seen accosting the player during a Class D New York State championship game between Northville Central School District and LaFargeville Central School District.

He was seen yanking his star player and senior Hailey Monroe's ponytail; she scored 12 points. The video shows Zullo pulling Monroe's hair from behind and shouting at her. The incident happened after Northville’s 43-37 defeat to La Fargeville.

Zullo's great-niece and Northville girls’ basketball player Ahmya Tompkins stepped in to stop the coach. Riley Gaines, a staunch supporter of women's safety in sports, shared the video on social media while taking a jab at coach Zullo. The former NCAA swimmer also lauded Tompkins for showing courage and stepping up.

"This is disgusting," Gaines wrote. "Good for 24 for defending her."

Zullo apologized for his actions, acknowledging it was wrong to touch a player.

"I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community," he said (via NBC.com). "As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry."

Zullo, who led Shenendehowa High School to the large school Class A state title in 1987, has been fired by the high school.

Riley Gaines takes a swipe at NCAA for making changes in policies that contradict President Donald Trump's executive orders

Riley Gaines and U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines expressed her dissent towards the amendments made by the NCAA related to transgender athletes' participation in women's sports after US President Donald Trump signed the executive order. The order curbs transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports.

Riley Gaines, who has been a staunch advocate of women players' safety, has consistently voiced her opposition to the idea of transgender athletes competing alongside women athletes. The former collegiate athlete and University of Kentucky swimmer took a jab against the NCAA, stating the new policies directly contradict President Trump's executive order.

"When the @NCAA says men can receive women's "benefits", they also mean access to their locker room," Gaines highlighted. "The NCAA policy is in direct contrast with President Trump's thoroughly written EO."

Although the new changes restrict student-athletes from competing in NCAA women's sports, they allow them to participate in practice sessions and avail a few benefits, including training and scholarships.

