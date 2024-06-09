Riley Gaines reacts to Caitlin Clark being excluded from the U.S. Women's Olympics basketball team 

Riley Gaines expressed her displeasure about Caitlin Clark being excluded from the U.S. Women's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former NCAA swimmer drew attention to Clark's incredible performances over the last few months.

Riley Gaines has been involved in activism for women's sports since her collegiate swimming days. She has promoted equal opportunities for young women who wish to pursue a career in sports. The American has been following women's basketball and regularly takes to her social media accounts to voice appreciation for great games and players.

The announcement of the U.S. Women's Olympics basketball team has left fans and basketball enthusiasts divided as some are content with the selected players while others couldn't help but express their dissatisfaction over the absence of Caitlin Clark's name on the list. Riley Gaines expressed her disappointment by taking to X.

Trending

"Caitlin Clark should be on the Women's US Olympic Basketball team. That's it. That's the tweet."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most prominent NCAA basketball players in the past year, leading to the rise in popularity of women's basketball. Having displayed impressive performances and been one of the pioneers of a new generation of women basketballers, Gaines advocated that Clark should be a part of the team representing the country at the upcoming Games.

Riley Gaines extended support for Caitlin Clark

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines supported Caitlin Clark after she was pushed multiple times during a recent WNBA match between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. Responding to a video of Clark being pushed by the Sky's Chennedy Charter, she lashed out at Sunny Hostin, the co-host of the show The View, for the latter's comments on Clark.

Sunny Hostin had claimed that Clark was popular majorly because of "white privilege" and "pretty privilege". Gaines retweeted the video from the Fever-Sky game and questioned Hostin on her comments, extending support for Clark.

"Her 1) white privilege 2) straight privilege 3) pretty privilege and/or 4) tall privilege didn't help her here, huh @sunny?"

Expand Tweet

Moments later, Gaines also revealed in a tweet that Hostin had blocked her on the social media platform.

"It never fails. They can't stand when their own words are amplified and used against them. I'll take this as an acknowledgment that my assessment was correct."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines continues to support young women in sports and work on her mission to ensure equal opportunities for all players.